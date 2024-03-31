MLB roundup: Seattle Mariners rally past Boston Red Sox in 10th

The Seattle Mariners scored three times in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series.

Julio Rodriguez singled with one out in the 10th to score Josh Rojas from third with the game-winning run.

The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead when a Pablo Reyes single to right drove in Ceddanne Rafaela in the top of the 10th, and they extended their lead to 3-1 on an RBI single by Masataka Yoshida that drove in Reece McGuire with two outs in the inning.

Seattle's Luke Raley drove in Ty France with a single to make it a 3-2 game, and Rojas' single plus an error on right fielder Wilyer Abreu put runners on second and third with one out. Raley scored on a fielder's choice -- J.P. Crawford's grounder to second -- before Rodriguez came up with the game-winning hit against Justin Slaten.

Joely Rodriguez (0-1), who allowed all three runs in the 10th, took the loss. Tayler Saucedo (1-0) recorded the final out in the top of the 10th to earn the win. Kutter Crawford pitched the first six innings for Boston. He allowed an unearned run on three hits, walked one and struck out seven. Boston's starting pitchers have surrendered four runs in 17 innings, with one walk and 19 strikeouts this season.

Baltimore broke open a close game with a nine-run sixth inning and cruised to a rout of visiting Los Angeles.

The Orioles had two walks and six hits in the sixth, including a three-run homer by Anthony Santander and a two-run triple by Gunnar Henderson. Henderson finished with three hits and was a double shy of the cycle. Starter Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel had an infield single in the ninth inning, extending his streak of reaching base by hit or walk to 31 games, the third longest streak to begin a major league career since 1900. Alvin Davis holds the record (47 in 1984) and Truck Hannah is next (38 in 1918).

Atlanta scored seven runs over the first three innings and collected 19 hits to run away from the host Philadelphia despite starting pitcher Max Fried failing to get out of the first inning.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Orlando Arcia and Jarred Kelenic each had three hits in the win. Albies also batted in three runs, while Marcell Ozuna finished with three RBIs, as well.

Fried was charged with three runs after giving up two hits and walking three while getting only two out before being pulled. Reliever Jesse Chavez replaced Fried and picked up the win (1-0) after giving up one run over three innings. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (0-1) lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing 12 hits and seven runs in his season debut.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Juan Soto combined to lead a late-inning charge for a second consecutive game as New York turned a three-run seventh inning into a victory over host Houston at Minute Maid Park.

After combining for seven hits and four RBIs in the Yankees' comeback win on Friday, Cabrera and Soto homered in the seventh inning off Astros reliever Bryan Abreu (0-1) to erase a two-run deficit and set the table for the Yankees to complete the four-game road series sweep Sunday.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (1-0) worked six strong innings in his Yankees debut, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Christian Vazquez sparked a four-run, ninth-inning rally with a tiebreaking single to help Minnesota top host Kansas City.

With one out, Alex Kirilloff's sacrifice fly and Byron Buxton's two-run double capped the four-run inning against Will Smith (0-1). Griffin Jax (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory.

The Twins' bullpen allowed two hits over the final 3 2/3 innings while Royals relievers surrendered five hits, five runs and two walks in three innings. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan was perfect through three innings, with Bobby Witt Jr.'s fourth-inning double giving Kansas City its first baserunner.

