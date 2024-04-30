MLB roundup: Mariners win pitchers' duel against Braves, Cubs beat Mets in opener

Mitch Garver (33) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Monday night in a pitching duel in which both starters had no-hitters through six innings.

Seattle's Jorge Polanco grounded a single to left field leading off against Atlanta's A.J. Minter (5-2). Garver then hammered a 3-2 cutter an estimated 412 feet off the facade of the second deck.

Neither Atlanta's Max Fried nor Seattle's Bryce Miller allowed a hit until the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the seventh with an infield single, stole second and third and scored on Ozzie Albies' double to right field. Braves reliever Joe Jimenez lost the no-hitter in the eighth but got out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve the shutout.

Fried pitched six hitless innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts, while Miller allowed one run on two hits, walked one and fanned 10 in seven innings.

Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning for the Cubs, who were no-hit by Luis Severino into the eighth inning before coming back to beat host New York in the opener of a three-game series.

Mike Tauchman doubled with one out in the ninth against Edwin Diaz (0-1) before Ian Happ struck out. Morel followed by hitting a 3-1 pitch well into the left field seats. Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) got the final two outs of the eighth and Hector Neris earned his fourth save in the ninth, when he walked two batters before closing out the win by whiffing DJ Stewart and Brett Baty.

Brandon Nimmo led off the first with a homer for the Mets. Nick Madrigal tied the score 1-1 by hitting into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth.

Gunnar Henderson homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings and Baltimore beat visiting New York.

Rodriguez (4-1) gave up five hits. The right-hander struck out three and walked three, throwing 101 pitches in the first meeting of the season between the teams. After scoring 15 runs in each of their past two games, the Yankees were shut out on seven hits.

New York had at least one baserunner in every inning except the eighth but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Yankee starter Clarke Schmidt (2-1) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out five and walking three.

Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as visiting Tampa Bay beat Milwaukee.

Pepiot (3-2) allowed two hits over six innings before yielding to Shawn Armstrong, Kevin Kelly and Jason Adam. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Adam struck out Blake Perkins on three pitches for his first save.

The game's lone run scored on a first-inning, double-play grounder from Isaac Paredes, who had two hits. Brewers starter Bryse Wilson (2-1) gave up one run in six innings.