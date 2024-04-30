MLB roundup: Mariners win pitchers' duel against Braves, Cubs beat Mets in opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Mariners win pitchers' duel against Braves, Cubs beat Mets in opener
MLB roundup: Mariners win pitchers' duel against Braves, Cubs beat Mets in opener
Seattle edged past Atlanta on Monday
Seattle edged past Atlanta on MondayReuters
Mitch Garver (33) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Monday night in a pitching duel in which both starters had no-hitters through six innings.

Seattle's Jorge Polanco grounded a single to left field leading off against Atlanta's A.J. Minter (5-2). Garver then hammered a 3-2 cutter an estimated 412 feet off the facade of the second deck.

Neither Atlanta's Max Fried nor Seattle's Bryce Miller allowed a hit until the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the seventh with an infield single, stole second and third and scored on Ozzie Albies' double to right field. Braves reliever Joe Jimenez lost the no-hitter in the eighth but got out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve the shutout.

Fried pitched six hitless innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts, while Miller allowed one run on two hits, walked one and fanned 10 in seven innings.

Check out the game summary here.

Cubs 3, Mets 1

Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning for the Cubs, who were no-hit by Luis Severino into the eighth inning before coming back to beat host New York in the opener of a three-game series.

Mike Tauchman doubled with one out in the ninth against Edwin Diaz (0-1) before Ian Happ struck out. Morel followed by hitting a 3-1 pitch well into the left field seats. Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) got the final two outs of the eighth and Hector Neris earned his fourth save in the ninth, when he walked two batters before closing out the win by whiffing DJ Stewart and Brett Baty.

Brandon Nimmo led off the first with a homer for the Mets. Nick Madrigal tied the score 1-1 by hitting into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth.

Orioles 2, Yankees 0

Gunnar Henderson homered, Grayson Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 innings and Baltimore beat visiting New York.

Rodriguez (4-1) gave up five hits. The right-hander struck out three and walked three, throwing 101 pitches in the first meeting of the season between the teams. After scoring 15 runs in each of their past two games, the Yankees were shut out on seven hits.

New York had at least one baserunner in every inning except the eighth but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Yankee starter Clarke Schmidt (2-1) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out five and walking three.

Rays 1, Brewers 0

Ryan Pepiot and three relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as visiting Tampa Bay beat Milwaukee.

Pepiot (3-2) allowed two hits over six innings before yielding to Shawn Armstrong, Kevin Kelly and Jason Adam. With the bases loaded in the ninth, Adam struck out Blake Perkins on three pitches for his first save.

The game's lone run scored on a first-inning, double-play grounder from Isaac Paredes, who had two hits. Brewers starter Bryse Wilson (2-1) gave up one run in six innings.

Catch up on all the other results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBSeattle MarinersAtlanta BravesChicago CubsNew York MetsTampa Bay RaysMilwaukee BrewersBaltimore OriolesNew York YankeesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani sets HR mark as Dodgers dominate Mets
Texas Rangers open defence of World Series title against Chicago Cubs
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge leads Yankees to seven-run inning to thrash Brewers
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Ceddanne Rafaela and the Red Sox cruise past the Cubs
MLB roundup: Brewers win thanks to Joey Ortiz's hit in the 11th
MLB roundup: Bryce Harper returns in style to lead Phillies past Reds
MLB roundup: Braves get walk-off win in 10th to sweep series over Marlins
MLB roundup: Julio Rodriguez homers as Mariners drop Rangers to move first
MLB roundup: St. Louis Cardinals prevail on Nolan Gorman's walk-off home run
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani sets home run record for Japan-born players
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings