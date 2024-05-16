MLB roundup: Rookie Jordan Beck helps Rockies win 7th straight game

Jordan Beck hit his first major league homer and drove in a career-best five runs and Austin Gomber delivered a strong start as the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Wednesday for their seventh straight win.

Colorado has swept back-to-back series for the first time since taking four from Arizona and three from Toronto May 27-June 2, 2019, at Coors Field and swept a series in San Diego for the first time since 2013.

The Rockies, who posted their first shutout of the season, have nearly doubled their win total for this season from eight to 15 games while holding the longest active winning streak in the majors.

Gomber (1-2) dominated San Diego hitters to get his first victory of the season while lowering his ERA to 3.02. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five in six innings.

Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Baltimore a victory against visiting Toronto.

Bo Bichette smacked a two-run double in the third inning for the Blue Jays, and it looked like that would be enough for Toronto, as Baltimore's offense stalled.

In the ninth, Jordan Westburg led off with an infield single against Jordan Romano (1-1), and Rutschman drilled his ninth homer of the season and third of the series. Danny Coulombe (1-0) worked around a one-out double in the ninth to earn the win.

Aaron Judge went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs, and New York pulled away for a shutout win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton also drove in one run apiece for New York, which beat the Twins for the second game in a row. The Yankees will go for a series sweep on Thursday afternoon. New York's Marcus Stroman (3-2) limited Twins hitters to two hits in six shutout innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Edouard Julien hit a double for Minnesota's only extra-base hit. The Twins managed four hits on the night and were shut out for the second time this season. Minnesota's Pablo Lopez (4-3) gave up three runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out three.

Javier Assad threw six scoreless innings and Chicago salvaged the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta with an offensive outburst.

Assad (4-0) allowed four hits and one walk and struck out seven. It was his 14th straight outing in which he has allowed two runs or fewer, a streak that dates back to Sept. 19, 2023.

After being shut out in back-to-back games, the Cubs scored three times in the first inning, breaking Atlanta's streak of 30 scoreless innings at home. Chicago finished with 13 hits. Mike Tauchman hit the first pitch of the game over the left field wall for his fourth homer of the year.

Jon Gray scattered four singles over 6 1/3 innings and Adolis Garcia homered and had two hits and two RBIs as Texas snapped a season-high five-game losing streak with a shutout victory over Cleveland in Arlington, Texas.

Marcus Semien also homered and Leody Taveras tripled and scored a run for Texas, which evened its home record for the season at 11-11. Gray (2-1) picked up the win, walking two and striking out three. Kirby Yates struck out the side after giving up a bloop single to Will Brennan to start the ninth and Jose Leclerc and David Robertson combined to allow just one hit over 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Rangers.

Andres Gimenez had two hits for Cleveland, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Carlos Carrasco (2-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out three.

