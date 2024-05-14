MLB roundup: Guardians blank slumping Rangers, Blue Jays edge Orioles

Jose Ramirez (31) went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Guardians handed the slumping Texas Rangers a fourth straight loss, prevailing 7-0 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas.

Ramirez had a pair of two-run singles, walked twice and stole two bases, and Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits and two runs for Cleveland.

Hunter Gaddis (2-1) picked up the victory with an inning of hitless relief as the Guardians earned their second win in a row.

Jose Leclerc (3-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. Texas starter Michael Lorenzen no-hit the Guardians for 5 1/3 innings. He wound up throwing seven shutout innings and yielding just one hit.

Daulton Varsho homered to tie the game in the eighth inning and knocked in the go-ahead run with a groundout in the 10th to lift visiting Toronto to a win over Baltimore.

Bo Bichette had three hits for the Blue Jays, who were facing the Orioles for the first time this season. Adley Rutschman homered twice for Baltimore, which mustered just one other hit.

Jordan Romano (1-0) was the winning pitcher with two innings of hitless relief. He struck out Colton Cowser with a runner on third for the second out of the 10th before Jordan Westburg walked. Cedric Mullins then grounded out to end the game.

Zack Short drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth for his first RBI of the season and four pitchers combined on a shutout as Atlanta beat visiting Chicago.

The Braves scored both of their runs with two outs in the sixth off reliever Hayden Wesneski (2-2). Travis d'Arnaud and Short delivered back-to-back doubles before Ronald Acuna Jr. brought Short home with a single.

The Cubs threatened in the ninth against reliever A.J. Minter. Cody Bellinger singled and advanced to second when Christopher Morel worked a 12-pitch walk. But Ian Happ hit into a double play, and Nico Hoerner flied out to seal Minter's first save. Ray Kerr (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.

Amed Rosario doubled, tripled and factored into four of Tampa Bay's runs in a win over host Boston.

Rosario drove in three runs, Yandy Diaz went 3-for-5 and Jose Caballero also had a pair of hits, with each scoring a run for the Rays. Tampa Bay began well against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford (2-2), scoring three two-out runs on four hits during a 35-pitch first inning. Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (3-4) allowed three runs over five innings.

Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-3 while Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run for the Red Sox, who had won their previous two games following a three-game skid. Crawford yielded four runs on seven hits.