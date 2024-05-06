MLB roundup: Red Sox extinguish Twins' 12-game streak, Rays sweep Mets

Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers hit two-run home runs and the Boston Red Sox pulled away for a 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Vaughn Grissom and Dominic Smith added two-run doubles for Boston, which avoided a three-game sweep in the series finale. Rob Refsnyder had an RBI double.

Ryan Jeffers hit a solo home run for the Twins, whose 12-game winning streak ended. Trevor Larnach went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Minnesota lost for the first time since falling at home on April 21st against the Detroit Tigers. The 12-game winning streak was the Twins' longest since a franchise-best 15-game streak in 1991.

Red Sox left-hander Brennan Bernardino (1-1) earned the win out of the bullpen after recording the final two outs of the fifth inning. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (1-2) gave up three runs on four hits in six innings.

Jonny DeLuca's walk-off, two-run triple in extra innings propelled Tampa Bay to a win and a series sweep of New York in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Jake Diekman (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit in the extra inning for New York, which has lost three straight and five of its past seven. The Mets had gone ahead 6-5 in the top of the 10th, as Harrison Bader scored when Brandon Nimmo reached on a missed-catch error by first baseman Yandy Diaz.

Randy Arozarena tied it at 5-5 for the Rays in the ninth with a two-out solo home run to left-center field. Rays reliever Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) got the win.

Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, Teoscar Hernandez also went deep and left-hander James Paxton pitched into the seventh inning as host Los Angeles finished off a three-game sweep of Atlanta.

Paxton (4-0) gave up a run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Marcell Ozuna hit a home run and Max Fried (2-1) gave up four runs on four hits over seven innings after delivering a complete-game shutout and six no-hit innings in his previous two starts.

Juan Soto hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the seventh and host New York completed a three-game series sweep by defeating Detroit in a game that was called early due to rain.

Aaron Judge homered one day after his first career ejection. Oswaldo Cabrera added two hits and an RBI. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was charged with two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings while recording nine strikeouts, and Victor Gonzalez (2-1) picked up the win in relief.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 12 in six innings while allowing two runs and six hits. Spencer Torkelson had two doubles and an RBI to lead the Tigers' offence. Shelby Miller (3-4), Detroit's second pitcher, took the loss.

Eddie Rosario's seventh-inning two-run homer broke an 8-8 tie and host Washington went on to beat Toronto.

Luis Garcia Jr. had four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs while Jesse Winker had a three-run homer and a double for the Nationals, who took two of three games from Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of their past five. Alek Manoah, making his first start in the majors since last August, was given a 6-1 lead but could not hold it. He went four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits.

Other results:

Pirates 5 Rockies 3

Guardians 4 Angels 1

Mariners 5 Astros 4

Rangers 3 Royals 2 (10 innings)

White Sox 5 Cardinals 1

Cubs 5 Brewers 0

Marlins 12 Athletics 3

Diamondbacks 11 Padres 4

Orioles 11 Reds 1

Phillies 5 Giants 4