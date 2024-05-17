MLB roundup: Yankees finish sweep of Twins, Mets end losing streak against Phillies

MLB roundup: Yankees finish sweep of Twins, Mets end losing streak against Phillies

The Yankees won for the fourth successive game
The Yankees won for the fourth successive gameReuters
Clarke Schmidt (28) did not allow a run over a career-high eight innings and the New York Yankees scored three times in the first inning to complete a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 5-0 victory on Thursday in Minneapolis.

New York won for the fourth straight outing and the 10th time in 12 games while completing its first sweep at Minnesota since 2013.

Schmidt (5-1) allowed three hits, struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Anthony Volpe opened the game with a home run to left off Joe Ryan (2-3) on the game's fifth pitch, Gleyber Torres added an RBI double and Anthony Rizzo capped the Yankees' first inning with a run-scoring groundout.

The Twins had three hits, with Carlos Santana and Willi Castro managing singles while Carlos Correa doubled. Ryan allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Check out the game summary here.

Astros 8, Athletics 1

Cristian Javier twirled six shutout innings while Joey Loperfido clubbed his first career home run as Houston completed a four-game sweep of visiting Oakland.

Javier (3-1) allowed only three baserunners and struck out a season-high eight batters. Yainer Diaz doubled home three runs in the Astros' six-run third inning.

Athletics rookie Joey Estes (1-1) surrendered eight runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Zack Gelof singled home Oakland's run in the seventh inning. The A's were held to four hits.

Mets 6, Phillies 5 (11 innings)

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning then scored a key insurance run on a wild pitch as New York won at Philadelphia after taking three straight losses against the Phillies.

Pete Alonso ripped a solo home run for the Mets, who saw starter Jose Quintana give up two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Jorge Lopez (1-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker left after 3 1/3 innings after being hit in the left foot by a line drive off the bat of Starling Marte. After a few minutes, Walker limped off and was replaced by Matt Strahm. Walker allowed four hits and two runs.

Rays 7, Red Sox 5

Isaac Paredes knocked in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay claimed a four-game series victory over host Boston.

Paredes and Jonathan Aranda had two hits apiece to lead Tampa Bay. Josh Lowe homered and matched Palacios with two RBIs. Erasmo Ramirez came on to escape a ninth-inning jam, earning his first save and sealing the win for Manuel Rodriguez (1-1).

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a homer and two doubles for the Red Sox. Kenley Jansen (1-1) took the loss.

Catch up on all the other results here.

