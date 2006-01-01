Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Brewers erupt for five runs in 12th to sink Twins, Dodgers edge Red Sox

MLB roundup: Brewers erupt for five runs in 12th to sink Twins, Dodgers edge Red Sox

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio rounds third base en route to scoring on a two-run single by Brice Turang against the Minnesota Twins
Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio rounds third base en route to scoring on a two-run single by Brice Turang against the Minnesota TwinsProfimedia
Brice Turang drove in three runs and Jackson Chourio went three-for-five with two RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the Minnesota Twins for an 8-4, 12-inning win on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The Brewers scored five runs in the 12th to secure the victory in their first game after the All-Star break. Milwaukee right-hander Jakob Junis (2-0) earned the victory in relief despite allowing three runs (one earned) in two innings.

Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run in extra innings to lead the Twins at the plate. Diego A. Castillo went 1-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs. Minnesota left-hander Steven Okert (3-1) gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Joey Ortiz started the five-run 12th by hitting a sacrifice fly to centre field. Chourio singled in the next at-bat to score Blake Perkins and make it 5-3. Turang followed with a single to right field to drive in Jake Bauers and Chourio. William Contreras added an RBI single to centre to finish the big inning.

Dodgers 7 Red Sox 6 (11 innings)

Enrique Hernandez had game-tying hits in the ninth and 10th innings, Will Smith hit a game-ending RBI single in the 11th and Los Angeles turned multiple rallies into a victory against visiting Boston.

Hernandez tied the game in the ninth with a home run against former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and added a two-out RBI single in Los Angeles' two-run 10th inning after Boston's Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run homer in the top of the frame. Smith's game-winning hit off Greg Weissert (2-2) came with the bases loaded.

Right-hander Blake Treinen (3-2) earned the win with a scoreless 11th inning. O'Neill hit a pair of home runs for the Red Sox, including a two-run shot in the seventh inning for a 4-3 lead.

Mets 1 Marlins 0

Luis Severino and three relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as visiting New York edged Miami.

Severino (7-3) worked the first six innings, permitting only two hits and walking three while striking out seven. Jose Butto and Dedniel Nunez teed up the ninth inning for Edwin Diaz, who closed the game out in 1-2-3 fashion for his 11th save in 16 chances.

Roddery Munoz (1-5) absorbed the loss despite pitching well for five innings. He gave up three hits and a run, walking three and fanning five. Still, the Marlins fell 30 games under .500 at 34-64.

Braves 3 Cardinals 2 (Game 1, 10 innings)

Ozzie Albies delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give Atlanta a win over visiting St. Louis in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Adam Duvall, who started the 10th at second base, easily beat centre fielder Dylan Carlson's throw to the plate to score the winning run. Duvall had moved to third on Zack Short's sacrifice bunt.

The winning pitcher was Pierce Johnson (3-1). Rookie Chris Roycroft (1-2) took the loss.

Rays 9 Yankees 1

Randy Arozarena homered twice among his four hits as Tampa Bay handed host New York its 19th loss in its past 28 games.

Arozarena hit a solo homer off New York starter Nestor Cortes (4-9) in the fifth inning and smacked a two-run drive in the seventh. Alex Jackson hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Isaac Paredes went deep in the fifth, two batters before Arozarena's first homer.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley (5-4) allowed a leadoff double to rookie Ben Rice but kept New York at bay throughout his seven innings. After Rice's double, the Yankees were 0-for-17 against the right-hander and generated three baserunners the rest of the way, including two that were erased on double plays.

Other results:

Tigers 7 Blue Jays 3

Athletics 8 Angels 2

Pirates 4 Phillies 1

Nationals 5 Reds 4

Orioles 8 Rangers 4

Padres 7 Guardians 0

Royals 6 White Sox 1

Diamondbacks 3 Cubs 0

Cardinals 9 Braves 5 (Game 2)

Rockies 4 Giants 3

Astros 4 Mariners 2

Mentions
BaseballMLBMinnesota TwinsMilwaukee BrewersLos Angeles DodgersBoston Red SoxMiami MarlinsNew York MetsAtlanta BravesSt.Louis CardinalsNew York YankeesTampa Bay RaysAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez top the Yankees again
MLB roundup: Surging Astros cool off Mets in 11th, Giants smash Dodgers
MLB roundup: Dodgers rally in the ninth for five-run comeback against Rockies
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Orioles pound Rangers in playoff rematch, Dodgers down Red Sox
Jarren Duran homer lifts American League to MLB All-Star Game victory
MLB Draft: Rounds 3-10 include grandson of Heisman winner
MLB roundup: Tigers overturn five-run deficit in 9th to stun Dodgers
MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole and Yankees shut down fellow front-runners Orioles
MLB roundup: Paul Skenes unhittable in Pirates' win over Brewers
MLB roundup: Cubs blank Orioles in battle of All-Star pitchers
MLB roundup: Braves rally in 9th to top D-backs in 11th, Rangers rout Angels
MLB roundup: Marlins stun White Sox with walk-off HR, Twins edge Astros
Most Read
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, Rakitic leaves Saudi Arabia
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings