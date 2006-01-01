MLB roundup: The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez top the Yankees again

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez celebrates while running the bases after his grand slam home run

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled away for an 11-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Hernandez hit his fifth career grand slam when he connected off Tommy Kahnle to give the Dodgers an 8-2 lead. It was Hernandez's second multi-homer game of the season and 18th of his career. He also had an RBI groundout in the sixth and tied a career-high with six RBIs.

Enrique Hernandez broke a 2-2 tie with a homer in the fifth inning off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes (3-5) as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Aaron Judge hit a pair of solo homers, upping his major league-leading total to 23, but the Yankees lost their first series loss since dropping three of four at Baltimore bridging April and May. The Yankees were without Juan Soto for the second straight game as the slugger is day-to-day with left forearm inflammation.

Whit Merrifield headlined a six-run fourth inning with a three-run homer and Philadelphia beat the Mets in the opener of a two-game set in London.

Bryce Harper also went deep in the fourth for Philadelphia, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a single and a double as Philadelphia won for the seventh time in their past eight games. The outburst in the fourth provided more than enough run support for Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (10-1), whose 10 wins lead the majors. Suarez yielded two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out six.

Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Starling Marte and Jose Iglesias had two hits apiece for the Mets, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Jackson Chourio drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a sixth-inning double and Milwaukee held off hosts Detroit.

Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in two runs, while Brice Turang reached base three times and scored twice. Jared Koenig (6-1) tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to gain the victory. Trevor Megill collected his ninth save. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta lasted only 3 1/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. Peralta issued five walks while giving up four runs (three earned).

Detroit starter Casey Mize (1-4) was charged with five runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Riley Greene scored two runs and Carson Kelly had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Detroit second baseman Colt Keith left the game in the third inning due to left knee discomfort. He crashed into right fielder Akil Baddoo on a William Contreras fly ball.

Nick Senzel had three hits including a two-run home run and Washington beat visiting Atlanta.

Eddie Rosario had two hits and drove in three runs and Lane Thomas had two hits and scored twice as Washington won their second straight. Senzel drove in three runs, walked and scored twice. Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (5-5) was charged with two runs on six hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Sean Murphy homered and Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson had two hits each for Atlanta, who have lost three of four. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (3-3) allowed five runs - four earned - on seven hits over five innings.

Steven Kwan smacked a two-run homer and Jose Ramirez hit a solo shot as Cleveland rolled to an easy victory over hosts Miami.

Kwan reached base four times on two hits and two walks while scoring twice for the Guardians. Ben Lively (6-2) tossed five innings of three-hit ball for Cleveland. He struck out one and walked none while winning his fifth consecutive start.

Vidal Brujan doubled and walked for the Marlins, who had just four hits while losing for the fifth time in the past six games.

Jake Cronenworth drove in four runs and Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer as San Diego pummeled visiting Arizona.

David Peralta went 3-for-3 and reached base five times for the Padres, while Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, tying his career high. San Diego starter Matt Waldron (4-5) lasted six innings, giving up one run on three.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (3-5) allowed six hits and six runs (five earned) in 3 1/3 innings.

