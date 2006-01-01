MLB roundup: The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez top the Yankees again

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez top the Yankees again

MLB roundup: The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez top the Yankees again

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez celebrates while running the bases after his grand slam home run
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez celebrates while running the bases after his grand slam home runReuters
Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled away for an 11-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Hernandez hit his fifth career grand slam when he connected off Tommy Kahnle to give the Dodgers an 8-2 lead. It was Hernandez's second multi-homer game of the season and 18th of his career. He also had an RBI groundout in the sixth and tied a career-high with six RBIs.

Enrique Hernandez broke a 2-2 tie with a homer in the fifth inning off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes (3-5) as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Aaron Judge hit a pair of solo homers, upping his major league-leading total to 23, but the Yankees lost their first series loss since dropping three of four at Baltimore bridging April and May. The Yankees were without Juan Soto for the second straight game as the slugger is day-to-day with left forearm inflammation.

Phillies 7, Mets 2

Whit Merrifield headlined a six-run fourth inning with a three-run homer and Philadelphia beat the Mets in the opener of a two-game set in London.

Bryce Harper also went deep in the fourth for Philadelphia, finishing the game 3-for-4 with a single and a double as Philadelphia won for the seventh time in their past eight games. The outburst in the fourth provided more than enough run support for Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (10-1), whose 10 wins lead the majors. Suarez yielded two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out six.

Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Starling Marte and Jose Iglesias had two hits apiece for the Mets, who saw a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Brewers 5, Tigers 4

Jackson Chourio drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a sixth-inning double and Milwaukee held off hosts Detroit.

Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in two runs, while Brice Turang reached base three times and scored twice. Jared Koenig (6-1) tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to gain the victory. Trevor Megill collected his ninth save. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta lasted only 3 1/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. Peralta issued five walks while giving up four runs (three earned).

Detroit starter Casey Mize (1-4) was charged with five runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings. Riley Greene scored two runs and Carson Kelly had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Detroit second baseman Colt Keith left the game in the third inning due to left knee discomfort. He crashed into right fielder Akil Baddoo on a William Contreras fly ball.

Nationals 7, Braves 3

Nick Senzel had three hits including a two-run home run and Washington beat visiting Atlanta.

Eddie Rosario had two hits and drove in three runs and Lane Thomas had two hits and scored twice as Washington won their second straight. Senzel drove in three runs, walked and scored twice. Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (5-5) was charged with two runs on six hits in five-plus innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Sean Murphy homered and Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson had two hits each for Atlanta, who have lost three of four. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton (3-3) allowed five runs - four earned - on seven hits over five innings.

Guardians 8, Marlins 0

Steven Kwan smacked a two-run homer and Jose Ramirez hit a solo shot as Cleveland rolled to an easy victory over hosts Miami.

Kwan reached base four times on two hits and two walks while scoring twice for the Guardians. Ben Lively (6-2) tossed five innings of three-hit ball for Cleveland. He struck out one and walked none while winning his fifth consecutive start.

Vidal Brujan doubled and walked for the Marlins, who had just four hits while losing for the fifth time in the past six games.

Padres 13, Diamondbacks 1

Jake Cronenworth drove in four runs and Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer as San Diego pummeled visiting Arizona.

David Peralta went 3-for-3 and reached base five times for the Padres, while Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, tying his career high. San Diego starter Matt Waldron (4-5) lasted six innings, giving up one run on three.

Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (3-5) allowed six hits and six runs (five earned) in 3 1/3 innings.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results

Mentions
MLBBaseballNew York YankeesLos Angeles DodgersPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York MetsWashington NationalsDetroit TigersCleveland GuardiansSan Diego PadresAtlanta BravesArizona DiamondbacksMiami MarlinsMilwaukee BrewersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Juan Soto homers in return to San Diego as Yanks cruise to victory
MLB roundup: Padres walk off to halt Dodgers' winning streak
MLB roundup: Athletics hang 20 runs on Marlins, Padres rout Diamondbacks
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: White Sox top Red Sox to bring an end to 14-game skid
MLB roundup: Red Sox send White Sox to record 14th straight loss
Pirates fastballs dazzle on day of 100-mph heaters
MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers, Reds stun Rockies
Astros' Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier to have surgery, out for season
MLB roundup: Luis Gil keeps rolling as Yanks best Twins, Cubs edge White Sox
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to bank fraud
San Diego Padres' Marcano gets lifetime MLB ban for betting on baseball
MLB roundup: Pavin Smith's walk-off home run lifts D-backs to victory
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milan closing in on Zirkzee, interest in Lukaku building
Swiatek wins third consecutive French Open with crushing victory over Paolini
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Perfectionist Swiatek savours managing the pressure to win fourth French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings