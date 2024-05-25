MLB roundup: Juan Soto homers in return to San Diego as Yanks cruise to victory

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates at second base after hitting a double in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres

Carlos Rodon tossed six-plus shutout innings Friday night and Juan Soto homered in his return to San Diego as the New York Yankees scored an 8-0 win.

Rodon (6-2) allowed three hits and three walks, striking out two. Two relievers finished the shutout as the Yankees won in their first visit to Petco Park since 2016.

Yu Darvish (4-2) endured his poorest outing of the year, getting shelled for nine hits and seven runs over 5 2/3 innings. Darvish walked one and whiffed five as the Padres continued their peculiar home-road splits. They are 17-10 on the road but 10-17 in home games.

Soto crushed a two-run shot to the right field in the third inning, followed by Judge's solo blast into the second deck in left field. After Alex Verdugo singled off the left field wall, Giancarlo Stanton crashed a two-run bolt to the left that travelled an estimated 417 feet. The three homers covered more than 1,200 feet and decided the game.

Patrick Bailey hit the go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning for visiting San Francisco, who mounted another multi-run late-inning comeback to stun the Mets in the opener of a three-game series.

J.D. Martinez, Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso hit solo homers to help stake the Mets to a 6-2 lead before the Giants stormed back against Reed Garrett (5-2). Mike Yastrzemski and Marco Luciano opened the inning with singles before Luis Matos popped out and Luciano was forced at second on a grounder by LaMonte Wade Jr.

Thairo Estrada doubled on the next pitch to cut it to 6-3, and Matt Chapman worked a seven-pitch walk before Bailey homered on a 2-0 fastball.

Left-hander Braxton Garrett tossed a four-hit shutout as Miami defeated Arizona in the opener of a three-game series in Phoenix.

Garrett (1-0), making just his third start after beginning the season on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder injury, struck out six and didn't walk a batter. He retired the final 14 batters and needed just 95 pitches, 71 of which were strikes, to register the first complete game of his career.

Zac Gallen (5-4) picked up his second straight loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out five. Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte went 0-for-4, snapping his 21-game hitting streak, tied for the fourth-longest in team history.

Ezequiel Tovar hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 11th inning to cap a four-hit game, and Colorado rallied to beat scorching Philadelphia in Denver.

Colorado handed the Phillies a rare loss and ended Philadelphia's six-game winning streak. Jacob Stallings had a two-out, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth to tie it and Kris Bryant had two hits for the Rockies, who have played three straight games that have gone past the 10th inning. Tyler Kinley (3-1) pitched one inning for the win.

Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled, Nick Castellanos also went deep and J.T Realmuto had two hits for Philadelphia, which was without Bryce Harper (ejected) for a majority of Friday night's game.

Jose Ramirez hit two home runs, including the first of three straight in a five-run fourth inning, to power Cleveland to a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the third inning off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval, then another two-run homer in the fourth. Josh Naylor followed Ramirez with a solo homer off Sandoval, who was removed after the blast. David Fry completed the hat trick with a homer off Jose Suarez. The Guardians finished with 10 hits, including two each from Ramirez, Fry, Andres Gimenez and Gabriel Arias. Six different Guardians hitters had at least one RBI, led by four from Ramirez.

It was another disappointing performance by Sandoval (2-7), who gave up eight runs, six hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings.

