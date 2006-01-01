MLB roundup: Dodgers rally in the ninth for five-run comeback against Rockies

Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run for the LA Dodgers on Tuesday
Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run for the LA Dodgers on Tuesday
Teoscar Hernandez followed Jason Heyward's grand slam with a three-run homer in a seven-run ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-9 on Tuesday in Denver.

It was the first time the Dodgers rallied from a five-run deficit in the ninth to win since July 18th, 1957, when Brooklyn defeated the St Louis Cardinals 10-9 in 11 innings.

The Rockies led 9-4 entering the ninth, but Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a single. Heyward, pinch-hitting for Chris Taylor, homered off the foul pole in right to cut the deficit to one.

There were two runners on and two out when Hernandez homered to put Los Angeles ahead. Earlier, Ohtani socked a 476-foot homer, the longest hit in the majors this season.

Reds 2 Pirates 1

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run homer and Nick Lodolo tossed seven strong innings to win his fifth consecutive start as Cincinnati won at Pittsburgh.

Lodolo (8-2) allowed one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. Jonathan India and Luke Maile had two hits apiece for Cincinnati, which snapped a three-game losing streak and avenged a 4-1 loss on Monday in the opener of the three-game series.

Lodolo outdueled Pirates starter Bailey Falter (3-5), who yielded two runs on seven hits over seven innings. He walked two and struck out three. Bryan Reynolds singled and doubled for Pittsburgh to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

Mets 7 Rangers 6

Pete Alonso drilled a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and New York stretched its winning streak to a season-high seven games with a comeback victory in Arlington, Texas.

Francisco Alvarez had three hits, including a tying two-run double, as New York recovered from a four-run deficit. Mark Vientos homered among three hits and Brandon Nimmo also went deep as the Mets won for the 13th time in their past 17 games.

Josh Smith hit a three-run homer and Wyatt Langford added a solo shot for Texas, which has lost five straight games and 10 of its past 14. Corey Seager drove in two runs for the Rangers.

Red Sox 4 Blue Jays 3

Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits, including a go-ahead, two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and visiting Boston defeated Toronto.

Tyler O'Neill's home run to center leading off the eighth tied the game for the Red Sox, who have won the first two games of the three-game series and four straight overall. Zack Kelly (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. Brendon Little (0-1) took the loss, and Ernie Clement had two RBIs for Toronto.

Check out the rest of the scores from around the league with Flashscore.

