MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers, Reds stun Rockies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers, Reds stun Rockies

MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers, Reds stun Rockies

Pittsburgh can sweep the three-game series with a win on Thursday
Pittsburgh can sweep the three-game series with a win on ThursdayReuters
Shohei Ohtani (29) hit a home run off of Paul Skenes (22), but the touted right-handed rookie and the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed 10-6 over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Nick Gonzales matched his career high with four RBIs for Pittsburgh, including a two-run double that ignited a seven-run second inning. Yasmani Grandal, Edward Olivares and Ke'Bryan Hayes each had RBI singles for the Pirates, who can sweep the three-game series with a win on Thursday.

Skenes (3-0) surrendered a two-run blast to Ohtani and a solo shot to Andy Pages but earned the win by limiting Los Angeles to those three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one over five innings.

Jason Heyward led the Dodgers with three hits and two runs, while Ohtani, Pages and Will Smith tallied two hits apiece.

Check out the game summary here.

Reds 12, Rockies 7

Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run and Jonathan India added a grand slam to cap a six-run ninth inning as Cincinnati stunned Colorado in Denver.

Steer clubbed a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth to put the Reds ahead 8-7 before India followed four batters later with his fourth career grand slam to open up a five-run lead. Jeimer Candelario and TJ Friedl also homered for Cincinnati, which has won four straight.

Elias Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Rockies, who squandered a 4-0 lead after the first inning and lost their fifth straight game.

Yankees 9, Twins 5

Carlos Rodon retired the first 16 hitters he faced and pitched six solid innings as New York recorded a victory over visiting Minnesota.

The Yankees matched a season high with their seventh straight win and improved to 5-0 in the season series against the Twins. Rodon (8-2) won his career-high sixth straight start, giving up two runs on three hits and no walks to go along with a season-best nine strikeouts.

New York's Aaron Judge drove in five runs and reached base for the 31st straight game. Carlos Santana and Royce Lewis homered for the Twins, while Kyle Farmer had two hits and scored twice.

Rangers 9, Tigers 1

Jonah Heim and Josh Smith each homered and Jose Urena took a perfect game into the sixth inning as Texas salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a win over Detroit in Arlington, Texas.

Urena (2-5) had his no-hitter broken up by Justyn-Henry Malloy's first major league hit, a leadoff homer in the sixth. The home run was the only hit allowed by Urena, who walked one and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited with left hamstring tightness after extending his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games with a run-scoring single in the second inning. Detroit starter Kenta Maeda threw two pitches before departing the game due to right side abdominal discomfort.

Catch up on all the results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBNew York YankeesMinnesota TwinsTexas RangersDetroit TigersPittsburgh PiratesLos Angeles DodgersCincinnati RedsColorado RockiesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Luis Gil keeps rolling as Yanks best Twins, Cubs edge White Sox
MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes tames Tigers on his 22nd birthday
MLB roundup: Oakland rally in 11th to claim wild win over Rockies
Show more
Baseball
Astros' Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier to have surgery, out for season
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to bank fraud
San Diego Padres' Marcano gets lifetime MLB ban for betting on baseball
MLB roundup: Pavin Smith's walk-off home run lifts D-backs to victory
MLB roundup: Juan Soto's two home runs help Yankees sweep Giants
MLB roundup: Brewers hand White Sox 10th straight loss, Mariners blank Angels
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge's two homers lift Yankees over Giants
MLB roundup: Nats' Trevor Williams beats Braves to stay undefeated
Most Read
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Jasmine Paolini upsets Elena Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Zverev outlasts De Minaur after Andreeva stuns Sabalenka
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead Mavs against Celtics for NBA crown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings