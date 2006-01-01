MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers, Reds stun Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (29) hit a home run off of Paul Skenes (22), but the touted right-handed rookie and the Pittsburgh Pirates prevailed 10-6 over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Nick Gonzales matched his career high with four RBIs for Pittsburgh, including a two-run double that ignited a seven-run second inning. Yasmani Grandal, Edward Olivares and Ke'Bryan Hayes each had RBI singles for the Pirates, who can sweep the three-game series with a win on Thursday.

Skenes (3-0) surrendered a two-run blast to Ohtani and a solo shot to Andy Pages but earned the win by limiting Los Angeles to those three runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one over five innings.

Jason Heyward led the Dodgers with three hits and two runs, while Ohtani, Pages and Will Smith tallied two hits apiece.

Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run and Jonathan India added a grand slam to cap a six-run ninth inning as Cincinnati stunned Colorado in Denver.

Steer clubbed a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth to put the Reds ahead 8-7 before India followed four batters later with his fourth career grand slam to open up a five-run lead. Jeimer Candelario and TJ Friedl also homered for Cincinnati, which has won four straight.

Elias Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Rockies, who squandered a 4-0 lead after the first inning and lost their fifth straight game.

Carlos Rodon retired the first 16 hitters he faced and pitched six solid innings as New York recorded a victory over visiting Minnesota.

The Yankees matched a season high with their seventh straight win and improved to 5-0 in the season series against the Twins. Rodon (8-2) won his career-high sixth straight start, giving up two runs on three hits and no walks to go along with a season-best nine strikeouts.

New York's Aaron Judge drove in five runs and reached base for the 31st straight game. Carlos Santana and Royce Lewis homered for the Twins, while Kyle Farmer had two hits and scored twice.

Jonah Heim and Josh Smith each homered and Jose Urena took a perfect game into the sixth inning as Texas salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a win over Detroit in Arlington, Texas.

Urena (2-5) had his no-hitter broken up by Justyn-Henry Malloy's first major league hit, a leadoff homer in the sixth. The home run was the only hit allowed by Urena, who walked one and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager exited with left hamstring tightness after extending his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games with a run-scoring single in the second inning. Detroit starter Kenta Maeda threw two pitches before departing the game due to right side abdominal discomfort.