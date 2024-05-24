MLB roundup: Oakland rally in 11th to claim wild win over Rockies

MLB roundup: Oakland rally in 11th to claim wild win over Rockies

Oakland Athletics pinch hitter Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with teammates after a walk-off win against the Colorado Rockies
Oakland Athletics pinch hitter Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with teammates after a walk-off win against the Colorado RockiesReuters
Pinch hitter Tyler Soderstrom drew a four-pitch, walk-off walk from Colorado Rockies reliever Peter Lambert to cap a five-run uprising in the 11th inning as hosts Oakland Athletics rallied for a 10-9 victory on Thursday afternoon.

The shocking finish came after the Rockies scored four runs in the top of the 11th, as Jake Cave and Brenton Doyle delivered run-scoring singles off A's closer Mason Miller, and Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run double off Brandon Bielak. Oakland countered with Max Schuemann's RBI double, Abraham Toro's RBI single and JJ Bleday's two-run, game-tying home run off the Rockies' Matt Koch.

Lambert (2-3) took over and got two outs while the A's were getting two aboard, but then followed an intentional walk to Kyle McCann with an unintentional free pass to Soderstrom, allowing the A's to record a second win in a three-game interleague series.

Colorado blew three leads in the final three innings. Daz Cameron - making his A's debut - homered in the last of the ninth to produce a 4-4 tie. Oakland's Zack Gelof drilled a run-scoring single that evened the score 5-5 in the bottom of the 10th.

Yankees 5, Mariners 0

Rookie Luis Gil pitched 6 1/3 outstanding innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter, leading the Yankees over visiting Seattle.

Gil (6-1) allowed only an infield single to J.P. Crawford and two walks. The Yankees right-hander struck out eight in a 96-pitch outing that earned him an ovation from the crowd. Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge hit solo homers off Mariners starter Luis Castillo (4-6).

Luis Castillo allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Padres 6, Reds 4 (10 innings)

Luis Arraez started a 10th-inning rally with his fourth hit of the day and Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a tiebreaking double as visiting San Diego edged Cincinnati.

Tatis doubled home automatic runner Luis Campusano against reliever Sam Moll (0-1), who also surrendered a sacrifice fly to Jake Cronenworth in the two-run 10th inning. The Padres' Jeremiah Estrada (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and struck out the side in the ninth for the win.

Nick Martini had a two-run homer among his two hits and Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI triple as the Reds lost their eighth straight series.

Giants 7, Pirates 6

Brett Wisely smacked a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth to cap a five-run inning, lifting San Francisco to a wild victory over hosts Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh was in the driver's seat in the rubber match of the three-game series when former Giant Joey Bart cracked a grand slam in the fourth. Heliot Ramos went deep in the seventh as San Francisco trimmed its deficit to 5-2. But Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds ripped a solo shot of his own in the home half of the frame.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada opened the eighth with singles against Pittsburgh reliever Hunter Stratton (1-1). Matt Chapman followed with a three-run homer, cutting the Giants' deficit to 6-5. Jorge Soler then doubled and scored on Wilmer Flores' single. With two outs, Wisely's hit plated pinch runner Marco Luciano.

Braves 3, Cubs 0

Jarred Kelenic homered and six pitchers combined for a four-hitter as visiting Atlanta blanked Chicago in the rubber game of their three-game series.

Chadwick Tromp had two hits and a run and Ozzie Albies went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI. Top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver allowed three hits over 4 1/3 shutout innings in his season debut. Raisel Iglesias tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his 12th save.

Seiya Suzuki had two hits and Ian Happ had a double and a stolen base for Chicago, who lost for the seventh time in 10 games, scoring a total of only 23 during that span.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results 

