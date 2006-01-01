MLB roundup: Angels rally to beat Astros, Mets edge Phillies

MLB roundup: Angels rally to beat Astros, Mets edge Phillies

The Angels rallied from a 7-5 deficit
The Angels rallied from a 7-5 deficit
Logan O'Hoppe's (24) two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels rallied from a 7-5 deficit with two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, setting up O'Hoppe's dramatic finish in the ninth. Kevin Pillar singled with one out against Astros closer Josh Hader, bringing up O'Hoppe, who turned on the first pitch he saw.

Astros left fielder Trey Cabbage appeared initially to make a leaping catch at the short wall just inside the foul pole. But the ball popped out of his glove as it hit the top of the wall when he landed. It was the fourth hit of the game for O'Hoppe, who also doubled and singled twice.

Houston's Jose Altuve had a career high-tying four hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave the Astros a 7-4 lead. Jose Abreu, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers each had two hits for the Astros, who outhit the Angels 14-12.

Check out the game summary here.

Yankees 6, Dodgers 4

Trent Grisham hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning, Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading 24th homer and New York averted a three-game sweep by beating visiting Los Angeles.

Juan Soto missed his third straight game with left forearm inflammation, and the crowd was chanting for him before Grisham turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead against Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow (6-5). Oswaldo Cabrera also homered and Judge hit an RBI double.

Caleb Ferguson (1-3) picked up the win in relief, and Clay Holmes secured his 19th save in 22 chances. Teoscar Hernandez hit his third homer of the series, and Mookie Betts drove in two runs for the Dodgers.

Mets 6, Phillies 5

Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning as New York took advantage of an erratic outing from closer Jose Alvarado to edge Philadelphia and split the two-game series in London.

Alvarado had a chance to lock down his 12th save of the season after pinch hitter David Dahl smacked a solo shot in the seventh to put the Phillies up 4-3. But in the ninth, Alvarado allowed a walk and two singles for a 4-4 game, then another walk to load the bases before hitting Alonso to bring in the go-ahead run. The Mets added an insurance run thanks to a passed ball charged to J.T. Realmuto.

The Phillies had a chance to pull out a win in the bottom of the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out, Drew Smith walked Alec Bohm, making the score 6-5. However, catcher Luis Torrens then fielded Nick Castellanos' swinging bunt, stepped on the plate and fired to first for an impressive 2-3, game-ending double play.

Rangers 7, Giants 2

Marcus Semien homered and drove in two runs and Wyatt Langford tripled and had two hits and two RBIs as Texas salvaged the final game of its three-game series with San Francisco in Arlington, Texas.

Semien, hit in the helmet by a 94.5 mph fastball by Giants starter Keaton Winn leading off the bottom of the first, scored twice for Texas. Josh Smith singled, walked twice and scored two runs, Ezequiel Duran had two RBIs and Adolis Garcia stole home for the Rangers, who finished with four stolen bases. Winning pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Winn (3-7), activated off the 15-day injured list earlier Sunday after missing almost a month with a right forearm strain, suffered the loss by allowing seven runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out a season-high seven batters.

Catch up on all the results here.

