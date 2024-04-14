MLB roundup: Phillies enjoy walk-off win against Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hits a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates

Nick Castellanos had two hits and delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

With the bases loaded and one out, Castellanos stepped up and lined the first pitch he saw from Roansy Contreras over the head of Jack Suwinski in centre field to secure the Phillies' third win in four games.

Jeff Hoffman (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Phillies to earn the win. Philadelphia's bullpen pitched five shutout innings and logged seven strikeouts in relief of Spencer Turnbull, who allowed three runs on four hits over four innings. Turnbull struck out three and walked four.

Oneil Cruz hit a 2-run home run for the Pirates, while Bryan Reynolds went 1-for-1 with three walks.

Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker each recorded two-run doubles while Houston sent 11 batters to the plate in a seven-run seventh inning en route to a victory over visiting Texas.

Victor Caratini keyed the uprising with a pinch-hit RBI single that scored Jon Singleton and snapped a 2-2 deadlock. Altuve followed with a double into the left-field corner, chasing home Jose Abreu and Jake Meyers and knocking Texas reliever Jose Urena (0-1) from the game.

The rally came immediately after the Rangers blew an opportunity to break the tie in the top of the seventh against Astros reliever Bryan Abreu (1-1), who allowed two hits and issued a two-out walk to Corey Seager before getting a called third strike on Evan Carter.

Max Meyer pitched six impressive innings to lead Miami to a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Meyer (2-0) gave up six hits and one run while striking out seven and walking none. Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz finished 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.

Braves starter Chris Sale (1-1) gave up six hits, five runs and three walks. He struck out seven. Marcell Ozuna drove in Atlanta's lone run with a groundout.

Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a five-run first inning and Toronto defeated visiting Colorado.

Rockies right-hander Dakota Hudson (0-3) allowed five runs, five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Brenton Doyle hit a solo home run for the Rockies, who won the series opener.

Blue Jays right-hander Yariel Rodriguez made his major league debut and allowed one run, four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Salvador Perez homered and finished with four RBIs for visiting Kansas City, which beat New York in the middle game of a three-game interleague series.

Bobby Witt Jr. finished 2-for-5 with four runs scored for the Royals, who have won eight of nine. Nick Loftin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Hunter Renfroe had two hits and two RBIs.

Pete Alonso went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs for the Mets, who lost for just the third time in their past nine games.