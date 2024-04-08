MLB roundup: Marlins shake off shocking start to season by clobbering Cardinals

Miami won their first game of the season in style

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (26) and Nick Gordon (28) hit three-run homers in the first inning as the visiting Miami Marlins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

Jake Burger and Josh Bell each drove in two runs and Luis Arraez went 4-for-5 with three runs for the Marlins, who had started the campaign 0-9.

Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer (1-0) held the Cardinals to one run on three hits in six innings to earn his first big-league victory. He walked one and struck out three.

St. Louis starter Kyle Gibson (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one. Nolan Gorman hit two homers and drove in all three runs for the Cardinals.

See a full match summary here.

Host Pittsburgh plated a pair of runs thanks to an error on the final play of the game to beat Baltimore.

Edward Olivares hit a ball up the middle with the bases loaded, and shortstop Gunnar Henderson made a sliding stop and tagged second for the second out of the ninth before firing to first in an attempt to record a game-ending double play. However, Henderson's throw was wide right and went out of play, allowing the winning run to trot home for the Pirates.

Ryan Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Orioles.

Ronel Blanco followed up his no-hitter with six innings of one-hit shutout ball and Yordan Alvarez slugged a three-run homer as Houston downed Texas in Arlington.

Blanco began the season with a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays last Monday and started Sunday's game with five 2/3 hitless innings. Texas star Adolis Garcia ended the no-hit bid with a sharp single up the middle. Blanco then retired Evan Carter on a flyout to centre to end the sixth and complete his 90-pitch outing.

Justin Foscue had an RBI single in the ninth for the Rangers, who had just two hits while seeing their three-game winning streak end.

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto hits a single in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium Reuters

Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the third inning as host New York ran its record to 8-2 by beating Toronto.

After Anthony Rizzo walked to force in a run and tie the game at 1-1 with two outs in the third inning, Stanton drove a 2-2 fastball from Toronto starter Bowden Francis (0-2). It hit the facing of an advertisement below the second deck in right field, his second straight game with a home run and his 11th career grand slam.

Anthony Volpe had three hits, scored twice and stole two bases. Jake Cousins (1-0) picked up the win in relief of starter Luis Gil, who gave up two runs on two hits but walked four while recording eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Other results:

Braves 5 Diamondbacks 2

Nationals 3 Phillies 2

Athletics 7 Tigers 1

Mets 3 Reds 1

Royals 5 White Sox 3

Brewers 12 Mariners 4

Cubs 8 Dodgers 1

Rays 3 Rockies 2

Giants 3 Padres 2

Red Sox 12 Angels 2