MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco no-hits Blue Jays, Orioles overcome Royals

Ronel Blanco (30) pitched the 17th no-hitter in Astros history while Kyle Tucker (27) and Yainer Diaz (25) recorded multi-homer games as Houston pounded out a 10-0 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Blanco (1-0) issued a leadoff walk to George Springer in the first inning before retiring 26 consecutive batters. Springer walked with two outs in the ninth, but Blanco recovered to induce a game-ending groundout from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., completing the first no-hitter in the majors this season.

Making just his eighth career start and 25th appearance, Blanco handcuffed the Blue Jays with a three-pitch mix of sliders, changeups and four-seam fastballs. He finished with seven strikeouts against the two walks to Springer.

The Astros last had two players record multi-homer games in the same contest on September 5, 2023, at Texas when Altuve slugged three homers and Martin Maldonado went deep twice against the Rangers.

Jordan Westburg hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning to lift Baltimore to a win over visiting Kansas City.

Cedric Mullins singled with one out against Nick Anderson (0-1). Westburg followed with an opposite-field shot, sending an 0-2 fastball just beyond the scoreboard in right for his first career walk-off homer.

Ryan Mountcastle homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Orioles. Craig Kimbrel (1-0) gave up a run to blow a save in the top of the ninth, but he emerged with the win. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, including a homer, while Salvador Perez also went deep for the Royals.

Josh Jung hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Adolis Garcia added a solo shot in the eighth - his 100th career homer - as Texas beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

After going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Jung exited in the ninth inning after being hit in the hand with an 87 mph sinker on a swing attempt. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after the game Jung sustained a broken right wrist.

Jose Siri and Richie Palacios each homered for Tampa Bay, which managed five hits and lost its sixth straight to Texas, including a two-game sweep in the wild-card round last season.

Spencer Torkelson scored the tiebreaking run on a 10th-inning fielder's choice as Detroit continued its perfect start to the season with a win at New York.

The Tigers tacked on four more runs, getting a two-run homer from Carson Kelly, as they improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Detroit starter Reese Olson threw 5 2/3 innings to begin a combined five-hitter, and Jason Foley (1-0) got the win.

Michael Tonkin (0-1) allowed the five 10th-inning runs, all of which were unearned. Sean Manaea, making his Mets debut, tossed six innings of one-hit ball. New York fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

Other results:

Mariners 5, Guardians 4

Red Sox 9, Athletics 0

Dodgers 8, Giants 3

Reds 6, Phillies 3 (10 innings)

Angels 7, Marlins 4

Pirates 8, Nationals 4

Cubs 5, Rockies 0

Braves 9, White Sox 0 (8 innings)

Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 2

Cardinals 6, Padres 2