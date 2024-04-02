MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco no-hits Blue Jays, Orioles overcome Royals

MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco no-hits Blue Jays, Orioles overcome Royals
Ronel Blanco finished with seven strikeouts against the two walks to George Springer
Reuters
Ronel Blanco (30) pitched the 17th no-hitter in Astros history while Kyle Tucker (27) and Yainer Diaz (25) recorded multi-homer games as Houston pounded out a 10-0 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Blanco (1-0) issued a leadoff walk to George Springer in the first inning before retiring 26 consecutive batters. Springer walked with two outs in the ninth, but Blanco recovered to induce a game-ending groundout from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., completing the first no-hitter in the majors this season.

Making just his eighth career start and 25th appearance, Blanco handcuffed the Blue Jays with a three-pitch mix of sliders, changeups and four-seam fastballs. He finished with seven strikeouts against the two walks to Springer.

The Astros last had two players record multi-homer games in the same contest on September 5, 2023, at Texas when Altuve slugged three homers and Martin Maldonado went deep twice against the Rangers.

Check out the game summary here. 

Orioles 6, Royals 4

Jordan Westburg hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning to lift Baltimore to a win over visiting Kansas City.

Cedric Mullins singled with one out against Nick Anderson (0-1). Westburg followed with an opposite-field shot, sending an 0-2 fastball just beyond the scoreboard in right for his first career walk-off homer.

Ryan Mountcastle homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Orioles. Craig Kimbrel (1-0) gave up a run to blow a save in the top of the ninth, but he emerged with the win. Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, including a homer, while Salvador Perez also went deep for the Royals.

Rangers 9, Rays 3

Josh Jung hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Adolis Garcia added a solo shot in the eighth - his 100th career homer - as Texas beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

After going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Jung exited in the ninth inning after being hit in the hand with an 87 mph sinker on a swing attempt. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters after the game Jung sustained a broken right wrist.

Jose Siri and Richie Palacios each homered for Tampa Bay, which managed five hits and lost its sixth straight to Texas, including a two-game sweep in the wild-card round last season.

Tigers 5, Mets 0 (10 innings)

Spencer Torkelson scored the tiebreaking run on a 10th-inning fielder's choice as Detroit continued its perfect start to the season with a win at New York.

The Tigers tacked on four more runs, getting a two-run homer from Carson Kelly, as they improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Detroit starter Reese Olson threw 5 2/3 innings to begin a combined five-hitter, and Jason Foley (1-0) got the win.

Michael Tonkin (0-1) allowed the five 10th-inning runs, all of which were unearned. Sean Manaea, making his Mets debut, tossed six innings of one-hit ball. New York fell to 0-4 for the first time since 2005.

Other results:

Mariners 5, Guardians 4

Red Sox 9, Athletics 0

Dodgers 8, Giants 3

Reds 6, Phillies 3 (10 innings)

Angels 7, Marlins 4

Pirates 8, Nationals 4

Cubs 5, Rockies 0

Braves 9, White Sox 0 (8 innings)

Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 2

Cardinals 6, Padres 2

