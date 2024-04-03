MLB roundup: Bryce Harper blasts three home runs in Phillies' win

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper prepares to bat during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds

Bryce Harper hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in a career-best six runs to lift hosts Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

It was the second career three-homer game for Harper and his first since 2015. Brandon Marsh added a solo home run and two singles for the Phillies.

Philadelphia starter Spencer Turnbull (1-0) tossed five innings and allowed three hits and one unearned run to go along with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Philadelphia went ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Harper snapped an 0-for-11 skid by launching a solo shot to center field. In the fourth, Harper hit his second home run, this time to right, for a 2-1 advantage. It was also his 1,000th career run. His grand slam in the seventh turned a 4-1 game into an 8-1 blowout.

Mookie Betts hit his major-league-leading fifth home run and Los Angeles continued to lean on a consistent offense in a victory over visiting San Francisco.

Enrique Hernandez drove in two runs and Freddie Freeman had three hits for the Dodgers, who have scored at least five runs in all eight games. In a bullpen game, left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (1-0) gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, while Evan Phillips recorded the last four outs for his third save.

Jorge Soler hit his first home run as a member of the Giants and Michael Conforto had two hits and an RBI as San Francisco lost for the fourth time in six games to open the season. Giants starter Logan Webb lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his second start. He gave up five runs on seven hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

Zac Gallen pitched six shutout innings and Christian Walker slugged a three-run homer as Arizona handed visiting New York their first loss of the season.

Blaze Alexander went 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Ketel Marte went 2-for-5 with two runs for Arizona. Gallen (2-0) gave up three hits and three walks and struck out six in his second career start against New York. He also blanked the Yankees on three hits over six innings in a win last September. Eugenio Suarez and Gabriel Moreno also had run-scoring singles for Arizona. Walker, Jake McCarthy and Geraldo Perdomo also had two hits apiece as the Diamondbacks racked up 12 overall.

Nestor Cortes (0-1) allowed three runs and eight hits over five innings for New York, who had started 5-0 for the first time since 1992. Cortes struck out two and walked two. New York had three hits and only one runner reached second base - Anthony Volpe in the second inning.

Davis Schneider belted a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as Toronto rallied to stun hosts Houston.

Schneider launched a 1-1 slider from Astros closer Josh Hader 423 feet and out to left-centre field, plating pinch runner Daulton Varsho with his second home run. Varsho ran for Justin Turner, who finished 3-for-3 and worked a two-out walk against Hader (0-2) to initiate the rally.

Astros left-hander Framber Valdez carried a shutout into the eighth, bouncing back from an uneven Opening Day start against the New York Yankees when he issued six walks and failed to escape the fifth. He flexed far superior control against Toronto, retiring the Blue Jays in order twice and getting double-play grounders twice more.

Garrett Cooper went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run as Chicago beat Colorado at Wrigley Field.

Chicago starting pitcher Javier Assad (1-0) threw six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out five batters. Nick Madrigal drove in three runs for the Cubs, who have won three straight games. Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger each hit a two-run shot, and Christopher Morel also homered.

Michael Toglia hit a two-run homer for Colorado.