MLB roundup: St. Louis Cardinals prevail on Nolan Gorman's walk-off home run

Nolan Gorman hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Lars Nootbaar drove in two runs and Paul Goldschmidt also went deep for the Cardinals, who snapped a four-game losing streak. St. Louis starting pitcher Lance Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Ryan Helsley (2-2), the fourth arm out of the Cardinals' bullpen on Monday, pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the victory.

Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the fourth time in six games. Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Reliever Ryan Thompson (0-1) took the loss, allowing one run on one hit in one-plus innings.

Zack Gelof hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and visiting Oakland eked out a victory in a game that featured a bizarre early ejection of New York manager Aaron Boone.

Victor Gonzalez (1-1) slipped trying to field an infield single by Abraham Toro, then Gelof blasted a 2-2 sinker into the right-center field seats. Athletics closer Mason Miller blazed through the ninth by striking out the side for his fifth save. He reached 103 mph on a whiff of Juan Soto and ended it by fanning Aaron Judge on a 102 mph fastball.

Soon after Oakland leadoff man Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch to open the game, Boone was tossed by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Boone came out and said he didn't say anything, pointing to a fan who had made a comment. Wendelstedt countered by saying, "I don't care who said it, you're gone."

Albert Suarez didn't allow a run in 5 2/3 innings, but Baltimore didn't seal its victory against Los Angeles until Craig Kimbrel struck out Mike Trout with the bases loaded to end the series opener in Anaheim, Calif.

James McCann and Colton Cowser homered for the Orioles, who won their third game in a row and improved to 7-1 in their past eight games. Suarez (1-0), who fanned five, hasn't allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings this season. Kimbrel got his sixth save.

Jo Adell homered, Logan O'Hoppe rapped three hits and Zach Neto had two hits for the Angels, but the team's losing streak reached five games. Reid Detmers (3-1) gave up four runs on six hits in seven innings.

Chris Paddack struck out 10 in seven innings and Minnesota cruised to a win over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Edouard Julien went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Twins at the plate. Max Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the opener of a four-game series. Paddack (1-1) scattered six hits and walked none to earn his first victory of the season. He threw 64 of 96 pitches for strikes.

Nicky Lopez and Danny Mendick had two hits apiece to lead Chicago. The White Sox lost for the 19th time in 22 games to start the season. White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon (0-1) allowed six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Dylan Cease pitched seven dominant innings for his third straight win as San Diego edged Colorado in Denver.

Cease (3-1) gave up just one hit and one run. He didn't issue a walk and recorded eight strikeouts. Enyel De Los Santos worked a scoreless eighth, and Robert Suarez recorded the final three outs for his eighth save.

Tyler Wade hit the winning single off Nick Mears (0-2) in the eighth inning. Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill also knocked in runs for the Padres. Ryan McMahon drove in the Rockies' lone run with a sacrifice fly.

