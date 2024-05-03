MLB roundup: Mike Yastrzemski homers as Giants overcome Red Sox

Mike Yastrzemski (33) hit a solo home run and the visiting San Francisco Giants avoided a series sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Thursday in the final game of a three-game set.

Yastrzemski's home run was his third of the season and came hours after he was visited in the clubhouse by his grandfather and Red Sox legend, Carl Yastrzemski. It was Mike Yastrzemski's second career home run in six games at Fenway Park after his grandfather hit 237 of his 452 home runs at Fenway.

The Giants broke a 1-1 tie by scoring twice in the seventh. Patrick Bailey singled, took third on Matt Chapman's single and scored on a single by Thairo Estrada. Nick Ahmed added a sacrifice fly that drove in Chapman to make it 3-1. Both runs were charged to Zack Kelly (0-1), while Ryan Walker (3-2) earned the win for the Giants with a scoreless sixth inning.

The victory ended Boston's four-game winning streak. The Red Sox won the first two games of the series 4-0 and 6-2.

Francisco Lindor came off the bench to spark a sixth-inning comeback with a two-run double, then delivered a game-ending two-run double in the 11th inning as New York edged Chicago to split a four-game series.

The Cubs' Nick Madrigal had a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 11th, but Mets right fielder Starling Marte threw out Madrigal trying to score on a two-out hit by Mike Tauchman before the Mets came back against Daniel Palencia (0-1). Harrison Bader was hit by a pitch leading off the 11th inning before Lindor hit a 3-2 pitch the opposite way to the left-field corner. Automatic runner Brett Baty scored the tying run and Bader slid in with the winning run as shortstop Dansby Swanson bobbled the relay.

The Mets trailed 4-0 and were no-hit through four innings by Cubs rookie Ben Brown before starting their comeback. Christopher Morel hit a three-run homer for the Cubs.

Ryan Mountcastle and Jorge Mateo each drove in two runs and accounted for two of Baltimore's three solo home runs as Baltimore defeated visiting New York.

Ryan McKenna also homered for the Orioles, who won three of four games in the series. Jordan Westburg ripped a two-run triple.

Baltimore right-handed starter Kyle Bradish, who suffered a sprained UCL in mid-February at the beginning of spring training, made a strong season debut with 4 2/3 innings allowing one run and striking out five.

Jesus Sanchez's two-out single in the bottom of the 10th drove in Luis Arraez from second, and host Miami beat Colorado to sweep the three-game series.

Josh Bell homered, Arraez had two hits and Burch Smith (1-0) picked up the victory for the Marlins.

Jacob Stallings homered and singled and Brendan Rodgers also had two hits for the Rockies, who have trailed in all 31 games this season.