MLB roundup: Aaron Judge leads Yankees to seven-run inning to thrash Brewers

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge leads Yankees to seven-run inning to thrash Brewers
The Yankees comfortably beat the Brewers
The Yankees comfortably beat the BrewersReuters
Aaron Judge (32) homered early and then triggered a seven-run sixth inning with a handy slide, propelling the visiting New York Yankees to a 15-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to clinch the three-game series win.

Judge staked the Yankees to a 1-0 lead with his sixth homer with two outs in the first. With the game tied 4-4, Judge walked to open the sixth against reliever Abner Uribe (2-2). Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second, but Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach. Crew chief Andy Fletcher later said that interference should have been called on Judge.

Anthony Rizzo walked with two outs and Gleyber Torres singled in Verdugo to make it 5-4. Oswaldo Cabrera walked and Jose Trevino followed with a two-run single. Elvis Peguero relieved Uribe and uncorked a run-scoring wild pitch for an 8-4 Yankees lead. Juan Soto added an RBI single and Judge capped the 11-batter inning with a two-run single.

Rizzo's two-run homer, his fifth of the season and 300th of his career, put the Yankees up 15-5 in the eighth. Rizzo went 4-for-4 and scored three runs, while former Yankee Jake Bauers had a three-run shot for the Brewers.

Check out the game summary here.

Mets 4, Cardinals 2 (11 innings)

Mark Vientos hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning for host New York, which came back to beat St. Louis.

The Mets were down to their final strike before Harrison Bader laced the game-tying single off Matthew Liberatore (0-1) to score automatic runner DJ Stewart. Vientos, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, hit a 1-2 pitch over the center-field wall just beyond the reach of a leaping Michael Siani.

The Cardinals, whose three-game winning streak was snapped, ran themselves out of a potential multi-run inning in the top of the 11th against Garrett. Brendan Donovan led off with an RBI single but was thrown out in a rundown as Siani, the automatic runner, scored from second. Willson Contreras then walked but was doubled up on Nolan Arenado's pop-up to Francisco Lindor in shallow left-center.

Red Sox 5, Cubs 4

Tyler O'Neill hit a walk-off bloop single into shallow left field to score Jarren Duran in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Boston beat Chicago.

Duran drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and advanced to third on Rafael Devers' single to left before scoring the winning run. Red Sox starter Tanner Houck gave up one run on four hits and no walks and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

The Cubs rallied to tie the score off Boston reliever Chris Martin, who gave up two singles to lead off the eighth. Mike Tauchman followed with a three-run home run, his third of the season, to knot it at 4-4.

Astros 8, Rockies 2

Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena each hit solo home runs as Houston completed a two-game sweep of Colorado with a win in the Mexico City Series.

Yainer Diaz added a two-run double for Houston, which had scored a total of 22 runs over its prior nine games before scoring 20 during the high-altitude international series. Framber Valdez (1-0) returned from the injured list and tossed five strong innings in his first start since April 2.

Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader combined for four scoreless innings in relief to help Houston record its first series sweep of the season. Elias Diaz had two hits for Colorado, which has trailed in each of their first 28 games.

Catch up on all the other results here.

