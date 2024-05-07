MLB roundup: Bryce Harper carries Phillies to sixth straight win, Pirates down Angels

Bryce Harper (31) homered, singled and drove in three runs, Zack Wheeler (33) tossed seven strong innings and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-1 to complete a four-game series sweep on Monday.

Kyle Schwarber ripped a solo home run among his two hits and Nick Castellanos added two hits, two walks and an RBI for the Phillies, who have won six straight overall and 10 in a row at home. Whit Merrifield contributed an RBI single and J.T. Realmuto had two hits.

Wheeler (4-3) allowed four hits and one unearned run with 11 strikeouts and one walk. It was Wheeler's 24th career game with at least 10 strikeouts.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Jung Hoo Lee had two hits apiece for the Giants. Starter Mason Black (0-1) gave up eight hits and five runs with four strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

Mitch Keller pitched his second career complete game and Edward Olivares hit his first career grand slam as Pittsburgh opened a three-game series against visiting Los Angeles with a victory.

Keller (3-3) allowed one run on five hits to go along with one walk and five strikeouts for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight after a five-game losing streak.

Zach Neto homered for Los Angeles, which has lost three straight games and nine of its past 11. Angels starter Tyler Anderson (2-4) allowed four runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings against his former team.

Jonny DeLuca added to his torrid start with a homer and four RBIs and Tampa Bay beat Chicago in St. Petersburg, Florida, for its season-high fourth straight win.

A starter in every game during a three-game weekend sweep of the New York Mets, DeLuca went 2-for-4 on Monday as the Rays improved to 4-0 on their nine-game homestand. DeLuca has 10 RBIs in his four appearances for the Rays, who reached the .500 mark through 36 games.

Erasmo Ramirez (2-0) fired three scoreless innings to win for the second time in two days. Chicago's Tommy Pham hit a two-run home run, but the club managed just four hits.

Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, and Minnesota held on for a win over Seattle in Minneapolis.

Christian Vazquez and Manuel Margot had one RBI apiece for the Twins, who won the opener of a four-game series. Minnesota have 13 wins in their past 14 games.

Twins right-hander Griffin Jax (3-2) earned the win in relief despite allowing one run on two hits in one inning. Jax was the first pitcher out of the bullpen to follow starter Simeon Woods Richardson, who allowed one hit, walked one and struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

Mitch Garver went 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead Seattle. Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (3-5) took a hard-luck loss after giving up three runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Jurickson Profar delivered a two-run single and Luis Campusano added a three-run double to power an explosive sixth inning that propelled visiting San Diego past Chicago.

Campusano, Jake Cronenworth, Xander Bogaerts and Donovan Solano each had two hits for the Padres. San Diego starter Yu Darvish (2-1) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over five shutout innings.

Christopher Morel and Yan Gomes each hit a home run for the Cubs, who left 10 runners on base.

Other results:

Guardians 2 Tigers 1

Royals 3 Brewers 2

Dodgers 6 Marlins 3

Mets 4 Cardinals 3

Rangers 4 Athletics 2