MLB roundup: Amed Rosario rallies Rays to claim win over Angels in 13

MLB roundup: Amed Rosario rallies Rays to claim win over Angels in 13
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout steals second base as Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Amed Rosario attempts to tag him out
Reuters
Amed Rosario's two-out infield single scored Richie Palacios from third base in the bottom of the 13th inning Tuesday, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in St. Petersburg, Fla.

An RBI single by Zach Neto in the top of the 13th gave the Angels a 6-5 lead, but the Rays scored twice in the bottom of the inning with two-out hits to earn the win.

Garrett Cleavinger (3-0), the last of eight Rays who pitched in the game, got the win over Carson Fulmer (0-1), one of seven Angels pitchers.

Los Angeles' Jose Caballero hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth to force extra innings.

Dodgers 6, Nationals 2

Mookie Betts had his third career five-hit game, Enrique Hernandez hit his first home run of the season and Los Angeles beat visiting Washington.

Betts drove in two runs, Austin Barnes added his first RBI and right-hander Kyle Hurt went two scoreless innings in his first career start as the Dodgers' opener.

Jesse Winker hit a two-run home run for the Nationals, while left-hander Patrick Corbin (0-3) gave up five runs over six 1/3 innings. He has allowed at least four runs in each of his first four starts.

Padres 6, Brewers 3

Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer and Dylan Cease allowed one run over six innings to pace visiting San Diego over Milwaukee.

Cease (2-1) allowed just two hits and struck out seven, but he walked five in a 110-pitch outing. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-4 and scored twice, and Jurickson Profar also scored twice. The Padres jumped on Wade Miley (0-1) for four runs in the first after loading the bases with no outs. Manny Machado hit an RBI groundout and Kim followed with his third homer.

Jake Bauers hit an RBI double, and William Contreras drove in two runs for Milwaukee. Miley allowed four runs - three earned - on four hits, walking two and striking out two.

Braves 6, Astros 2

Reynaldo Lopez produced his second consecutive scoreless start, Orlando Arcia homered and Atlanta defeated hosts Houston.

Lopez (2-0) retired the final seven batters he faced while twirling six shutout frames. Kyle Tucker homered in the ninth inning to break up the Braves' shutout bid and the Astros added a run, prompting Atlanta to bring in Raisel Iglesias. The closer got the final out for his fourth save.

Arcia finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Luis Guillorme and Chadwick Tromp each knocked in two runs for the Braves, too.

Mets 3, Pirates 1

Joey Wendle and Jeff McNeil each had an RBI double in the seventh inning as host New York mounted another comeback to beat Pittsburgh.

It was the second straight comeback win for the Mets, who trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning of a 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Monday night. New York has overcome deficits in six of its wins and has won nine of 12 since an 0-5 start. The Pirates have lost five of their past seven.

Mets starter Jose Quintana allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings. The Pirates scored their lone run against Quintana in the fifth, when Alika Williams doubled with one out and scored on Bryan Reynolds' two-out, check-swing single.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results

