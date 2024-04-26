MLB roundup: Bryce Harper returns in style to lead Phillies past Reds

Bryce Harper returned from a three-day paternity leave and belted a two-run homer to lead the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Thursday.

Starter Zack Wheeler (2-3) allowed one hit over six shutout innings to record the win for the Phillies, who earned a split of the four-game series with their second shutout in four days. Wheeler struck out eight and walked four in recording his second straight win.

Wheeler extended his scoreless streak to 13 1/3 innings in posting his second straight scoreless start, and third this season. Trea Turner had three hits, while Harper and Bryson Stott had two hits. Stott drove in two with a two-out, third-inning triple that put Philadelphia on top, 2-0.

Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez (0-1) took the loss, allowing five runs on a career-high tying 11 hits over six innings. Martinez returned to the rotation after Frankie Montas went on the injured list with a bruised forearm.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched six shutout innings and Teoscar Hernandez homered as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of hosts Washington. Yamamoto, a rookie right-hander, gave up four hits and one walk and struck out seven while throwing 97 pitches.

Alex Vesia worked a scoreless seventh with three strikeouts before Daniel Hudson gave up a run in the eighth. Evan Phillips worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his seventh save. Mookie Betts, Enrique Hernandez and Freddie Freeman all had two hits as the Dodgers won their fourth consecutive game.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (2-2) gave up only the home run among his seven hits allowed. He walked two and struck out four. Joey Meneses had three of Washington's seven hits. The Nationals, who left seven runners on base, only scored four runs in the series and closed a 2-4 homestand.

Gary Sanchez socked a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to lift visiting Milwaukee over Pittsburgh.

Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and William Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run to help the Brewers split the four-game series. Jared Koenig (1-0) gave up two hits in the seventh inning for the win and Trevor Megill pitched a clean ninth for his first save.

Joey Bart hit a three-run home run for the Pirates. Aroldis Chapman (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits in the eighth inning.

Jose Ramirez hit a second-inning grand slam and added an important insurance run in the seventh as hosts Cleveland beat Boston for their ninth win in 11 games.

In the seventh, after the Red Sox clawed back to make it 5-4, Ramirez singled for his third hit, stole second, went to third on catcher Reese McGuire's throwing error and scored on a passed ball.

Rafael Devers posted his second straight three-hit game and Rob Refsnyder had two hits with an RBI for Boston, who completed a 4-2 road trip despite the loss.

Pete Crow-Armstrong slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth for his first major league hit to lift hosts Chicago to a sweep of Houston.

With the game tied at 1, Bryan Abreu entered the game out of the Houston bullpen to oppose the Cubs' top prospect. Crow-Armstrong greeted him with a deep fly to right to give Chicago the two-run advantage and saddle Houston's Rafael Montero with his first loss of the season.

Right-hander Justin Verlander started for Houston and got one out in the fifth before exiting the game. Verlander allowed three hits - all to Nico Hoerner.

You can find all of the latest MLB results here