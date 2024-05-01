MLB roundup: Diamondbacks buzz past Dodgers in 10 innings

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run walk-off home run

Christian Walker hit two home runs, including a game-ending two-run shot in the 10th inning, as the Arizona Diamondbacks stung the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Six Arizona pitchers held the Dodgers to zero RBIs through nine innings. The victory came after a 1-hour, 55-minute delay at the outset, as a colony of bees formed on the netting behind home plate. A beekeeper removed the cluster to a standing ovation, and he stayed to throw out the first pitch before play ultimately began.

Will Smith gave the Dodgers a brief lead with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning off Scott McGough (1-3), who later picked up the win. The Dodgers' loss included three strikeouts for Shohei Ohtani, his most since joining his new team and one off his career high.

Walker's game-winning blast, his seventh homer of the season, came on the third pitch of the home half of the 10th. Nabil Crismatt (1-1) served up the long ball.

Pinch hitter Victor Caratini slugged a two-run, walk-off home run with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting hosts Houston over Cleveland.

Caratini lined a 1-0 pitch from Cleveland reliever Hunter Gaddis (1-1) out to right field, plating pinch runner Mauricio Dubon with his second home run this season. Cleveland took a 9-8 lead in the top of the 10th when pinch hitter David Fry produced an RBI double with two outs off Josh Hader (1-2).

The Guardians pounced on Astros starter Hunter Brown for three runs in the first inning but were later forced to rally from a deficit. The Astros put up three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth before Cleveland pulled level with a five-run sixth.

Dane Myers hit a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as hosts Miami rallied for a victory over Colorado Rockies after trailing by five runs entering the ninth.

Bryan De La Cruz, who tied the score at 6-6 in the 10th on an RBI double off the fence in left, scored the winning run on a close play at the plate. Colorado catcher Elias Diaz likely would have had the out, but he dropped the ball.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner pitched a career-high eight-plus innings but was removed after he allowed a run in the ninth. Justin Lawrence gave up a two-run single to Myers before hitting Jesus Sanchez with a pitch to force in a run ahead of Emmanuel Rivera's sacrifice fly to force extra innings.

Freddy Peralta allowed just one hit - a solo homer by Jose Siri - before being ejected in the sixth inning during Milwaukee's wild victory over visiting Tampa Bay in a game also marred by an eighth-inning fight.

Peralta was ejected with one out in the sixth with Milwaukee up 6-1 after hitting Siri with a pitch. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was also ejected. Peralta (3-0) wound up charged with two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Milwaukee's Willy Adames hit a three-run homer.

In the eighth, Siri and Brewers reliever Abner Uribe exchanged words, then punches, after Siri grounded out to first, with players from each team rushing onto the field.

JJ Bleday hit two home runs and Oakland beat visiting Pittsburgh to tie a season-high with their third straight win.

A's reliever Mitch Spence (3-1) threw three shutout innings. Lucas Erceg and Mason Miller followed by each striking out the side, with Miller earning his eighth save. Tyler Nevin and Abraham Toro each had two hits and drove in a run for the A's, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Connor Joe homered and singled for the Pirates, who dropped their third straight. Starter Mitch Keller (2-3) went five innings and surrendered three runs on five hits.