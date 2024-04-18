MLB roundup: Red Sox's Tanner Houck blanks Guardians to end team's losing streak

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning

Tanner Houck pitched a three-hit shutout to help the Boston Red Sox end a two-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

Houck (3-1) struck out nine and didn't walk a batter. It was the first complete game of Houck's career and the first shutout by a solo Red Sox pitcher since Michael Wacha blanked the Los Angeles Angels on June 6, 2022.

The game lasted just one hour and 49 minutes.

The Red Sox were limited to five hits, two from Connor Wong (including a homer) and two from Jarren Duran. Guardians starter Ben Lively (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits in five innings.

Bryce Miller and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as Seattle defeated visiting Cincinnati to complete a three-game sweep.

Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver and Josh Rojas hit solo home runs for the Mariners, who outscored Cincinnati 17-5 in the three games. Miller (3-1) tossed six innings and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Elly De La Cruz went deep for the Reds' lone run and hit. Andrew Abbott (1-2) yielded two runs in six innings.

Luis Severino and three relievers combined on a five-hitter for hosts New York, who beat Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

Starling Marte and Harrison Bader both hit two-run homers while Tyrone Taylor and Brandon Nimmo each had two-run singles for the Mets, who have won 10 of 13. Severino (2-1) gave up an unearned run on five hits over six innings.

Bryan Reynolds delivered a run-scoring infield single for the Pirates, who have lost six of eight. Pirates starter Bailey Falter (1-1) allowed two runs in five innings.

Cedric Mullins crushed a 1-2 pitch for a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Baltimore a three-game sweep of visiting Minnesota.

Baltimore starter Albert Suarez threw five 2/3 shutout innings, allowing only three hits, in his first major league outing in more than six years. Craig Kimbrel (3-0) got the win for the Orioles, who hit three homers for the fifth game in a row.

Austin Martin and Kyle Farmer each drove in a run for the Twins. Griffin Jax (1-2) took the loss.

Aaron Judge singled in the go-ahead runs in a four-run ninth inning as visiting New York rallied to defeat Toronto.

The Yankees came back from a 4-1 deficit to salvage the finale of a three-game series and end a three-game losing streak. Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hit solo homers for the Yankees. Right-hander Marcus Stroman, a former Blue Jay, allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Daulton Varsho had two home runs and three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who had a four-game winning streak halted and finished 6-3 on their homestand. Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman pitched five innings of one-run ball.

