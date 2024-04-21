Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani sets home run record for Japan-born players

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani sets home run record for Japan-born players
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrate a home run with his team
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrate a home run with his team
Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (29) set the major league home run record for players born in Japan when he went deep in the third inning on Sunday against the visiting New York Mets.

Ohtani's fifth home run of the season, well into the seats beyond right field, was the 176th of his career to break a tie with countryman Hideki Matsui.

The blast off Mets starter Adrian Houser came in Ohtani's 725th game over seven major league seasons, the first six of which were with the Los Angeles Angels.

Matsui hit his 175 home runs over 1,236 games and 10 seasons, the first seven of which were with the New York Yankees.

Before signing a 10-year, $700million contract with the Dodgers this past offseason, Ohtani was named American League MVP two times (2021, 2023). The two-way star is not expected to pitch this season after undergoing elbow surgery last year.

Mentions
BaseballOhtani ShoheiLos Angeles DodgersLos Angeles AngelsMLBAmerican Sports
