MLB roundup: Julio Rodriguez homers as Mariners drop Rangers to move first

Mariners won for the sixth time in their past seven games
Mariners won for the sixth time in their past seven gamesReuters
Julio Rodriguez (23) hit his first home run of the season and Logan Gilbert (26) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners moved into first place in the American League West with a 4-0 victory against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

Cal Raleigh hit his sixth homer for Seattle, which won for the sixth time in its past seven games to nudge a half-game ahead of the defending World Series champion Rangers. The Mariners also won at Globe Life Field for the first time since 2022 after going winless in six games there last season.

Gilbert (2-0) allowed just two hits, a two-out double to right field by Josh Smith in the fourth inning and a leadoff double by Nathaniel Lowe in the seventh. Gilbert, a right-hander, walked four and struck out six.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning (2-2) took the loss. He gave up four runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Check out the game summary here.

Angels 7, Orioles 4

Mike Trout hit a leadoff home run and Los Angeles ended a five-game losing streak by beating visiting Baltimore.

The bottom four hitters in the Los Angeles lineup - Logan O'Hoppe, Jo Adell, Luis Rengifo and Zach Neto - combined to go 8-for-14 with five runs and five RBIs. Starter Griffin Canning (1-3) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings; he struck out four and walked two.

Gunnar Henderson hit a solo homer and drove in two runs, and Adley Rutschman had three hits and a run scored for Baltimore, which had won three straight and seven of eight. Grayson Rodriguez (3-1) allowed seven runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings; he struck out seven and walked one.

Twins 6, White Sox 5

Byron Buxton tied the game with a ninth-inning leadoff homer and Alex Kirilloff delivered a game-ending RBI single with two outs as host Minnesota handed Chicago a fifth straight loss.

Buxton, who had three hits, led off the ninth with a game-tying home run against Steven Wilson (1-2). Wilson recovered to get the next out before walking Carlos Santana and giving up a double to Ryan Jeffers to set the stage for Kirilloff.

Eloy Jimenez had two hits, including a three-run home run, for Chicago. Erick Fedde gave up one run on three hits in six innings, striking out a career-best 11 while issuing zero walks.

Braves 5, Marlins 0

Max Fried threw a shutout and earned his fifth straight win against Miami, as Atlanta rolled over the visiting Marlins for its eighth win in nine games.

Fried (2-0) needed only 92 pitches and allowed three hits and no walks and struck out six in beating Miami for the second time this season. Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer and Travis D'Arnaud finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers (0-3) continued to struggle against the Braves. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk, striking out four. He dropped to 0-7 in his career against the Braves.

Catch up on all the other results here.

