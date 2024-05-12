MLB roundup: Pirates power past Cubs in Paul Skenes' debut

MLB roundup: Pirates power past Cubs in Paul Skenes' debut

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at PNC Park
Paul Skenes struck out seven over four-plus innings in his highly anticipated major league debut and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit five home runs in a 10-9 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Skenes threw 17 pitches of 100 mph or more and gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while throwing 84 pitches in all. He was staked to a 6-1 lead before the Cubs drew six bases-loaded walks off three Pirates relievers during a wild fifth inning that was interrupted by a rain delay of over two hours.

Connor Joe, Oneil Cruz, Michael A. Taylor, Yasmani Grandal and Andrew McCutchen homered for Pittsburgh, who set a season-high for runs and snapped a three-game skid.

Nico Hoerner homered for the Cubs, who went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Braves 4, Mets 1

Max Fried threw seven no-hit innings for visiting Atlanta, who came within one out of their first no-hitter in over 30 years in a win against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the third, Michael Harris II had an RBI single in the fourth and Ronald Acuna Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth for the Braves, who have won four straight. Fried (3-1) issued three walks and struck out five. Atlanta's most recent no-hitter was thrown by Kent Mercker, who stymied the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

J.D. Martinez broke up the no-hitter with a solo shot in the ninth. Mets rookie Christian Scott (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six-plus innings.

Orioles 5, Diamondbacks 4 (11 innings)

Jordan Westburg racked up four hits, including a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th, as Baltimore defeated visiting Arizona.

Gunnar Henderson went deep and Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice and tripled for the Orioles, who have won seven of their past eight games.

Ketel Marte homered for the second day in a row for the Diamondbacks, who have lost the first two games of the three-game series after a four-game winning streak.

Blue Jays 10, Twins 8

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and Toronto overcame a six-run deficit to defeat visiting Minnesota.

Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run while Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider hit solo shots for the Blue Jays.

Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Ryan Jeffers added a solo shot for the Twins.

Red Sox 4, Nationals 2

Rafael Devers hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to propel hosts Boston past Washington.

Wilyer Abreu hit his third home run of the season for Boston, who ended a three-game losing streak. The Red Sox were 2-for-29 with runners in scoring position during those three losses.

Joey Meneses and Eddie Rosario homered for the Nationals.

