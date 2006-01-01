MLB roundup: Carlos Correa hits five as Twins trounce Rockies

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa hits an RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning

Carlos Correa had a career-high five hits and Carlos Santana ripped a bases-clearing double, powering the Minnesota Twins to a 17-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

Royce Lewis and Willi Castro each homered to highlight their three-hit performances for Minnesota, who banged out a season-high 24 hits.

Jose Miranda and Christian Vazquez each belted a two-run double in the Twins' seven-run eighth inning. Every member of Minnesota's starting lineup notched at least one hit and one RBI.

Twins starter Pablo Lopez (6-6) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. Rockies starter Austin Gomber (1-4) was shredded for eight runs on 11 hits in three-plus innings. Colorado's Jacob Stallings and Brenton Doyle each had two hits and two RBIs.

Milwaukee surged ahead with a five-run sixth inning, then squashed a three-run ninth-inning rally by visiting Toronto to capture the three-game series.

Trailing 5-4, the Blue Jays threatened with two runners on base and no outs, forcing the Brewers to turn to closer Trevor Megill. Blue Jays pinch hitter Vladmir Guerrero Jr. flied out to centre for the final out, giving Megill his 11th save of the season.

Milwaukee's Tobias Myers (3-2) threw six innings of one-run ball. Toronto reliever Zach Pop (0-1) took the loss after surrendering three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Austin Slater had three hits and drove in two runs out of the leadoff spot, Logan Webb outpitched Framber Valdez, and hosts San Francisco wrapped up a three-game series win over Houston.

After two low-scoring affairs that resulted in a split, the Giants got their bats going against Valdez (5-4). They roughed him up for five runs in just four innings, taking a 5-1 lead they massaged to the finish.

Webb (6-5) gave up three runs in six innings. Camilo Doval threw a perfect ninth inning for his 12th save.

Jackson Merrill's second homer of the game came with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and lifted San Diego over visiting Oakland.

Merrill cracked a first-pitch slider from Mason Miller (1-1) into the seats in right field. Robert Suarez (4-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for his second victory in less than 24 hours as the Padres swept a series for the first time in six attempts this year.

Donovan Solano also belted two homers for San Diego, wiping out the Athletics' 4-2 lead in the eighth with a two-run shot off Lucas Erceg. Shea Langeliers and Zack Gelof each had two hits and an RBI for the A's.

Colton Cowser hit a two-run home run to break an eighth-inning tie as host Baltimore beat slumping Atlanta.

Cowser's eighth home run of the season, and his first since May 26, matched a two-run homer by Atlanta's Matt Olson in the top of the inning as the Orioles pushed their winning streak to six games.

Olson and Marcell Ozuna each had two hits, but Atlanta took their fifth loss in a row.