MLB roundup: Juan Soto's two home runs help Yankees sweep Giants

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning

Juan Soto drilled a go-ahead home run in a four-run ninth inning and the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 7-5 victory Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Judge, after homering three times in his first two Northern California homecoming games, had two singles and two walks in five plate appearances, capping a 6-for-10 series with five runs and six RBIs. Soto's other homer was a first-inning shot off San Francisco's Blake Snell.

Anthony Volpe finished with two hits for the Yankees, who completed a 7-2 Western swing.

Seeking his first win as a Giant, Snell had to leave the game one out from qualifying for a potential win when he experienced left groin tightness in the top of the fifth. The Giants led 3-1 when Snell left, but Alex Verdugo hit reliever Erik Miller's fifth pitch for a two-run double to tie the score.

Sean Murphy's bloop double produced the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and helped Atlanta beat visiting Oakland to win the rubber game of their three-game series. Murphy, who spent four seasons with the A's before being acquired by the Braves in 2023, lofted a perfectly placed double near the right field line to drive home Adam Duvall, whose one-out walk began the rally against Austin Adams (0-1).

Atlanta's starting pitcher Charlie Morton bounced back from a poor start on Monday when he allowed eight runs against Washington. The veteran right-hander pitched six scoreless innings on one hit, five walks and six strikeouts. It was his third scoreless start of the season.

Oakland's Luis Medina made his first appearance of the season. The right-hander sprained the MCL in his right knee during spring training and missed the first 60 games. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run (unearned) on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Jose Siri's two-run double in the eighth inning allowed Tampa Bay to overcome what had been a three-run deficit in a victory against hosts Baltimore.

Jose Caballero homered and Amed Rosario had three hits for the Rays, who were in danger of enduring a three-game series sweep. They won for the fourth time in their past 13 games.

Gunnar Henderson, who homered, and Adley Rutschman both had three hits for the Orioles, who lost for just the second time in their past 10 games.

Jose Miranda clubbed a game-tying home run in the sixth inning before producing a go-ahead, run-scoring double in the top of the eighth as visiting Minnesota topped Houston to claim the rubber match of this three-game weekend series.

Miranda finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help Minnesota improve to 9-3 in its past 12 games. His sixth home run, a solo shot to left-centre field, knotted the score at 3-3. Miranda delivered again with one out in the eighth, stroking an RBI double against Astros reliever Ryan Pressly (0-3).

Victor Caratini belted a solo shot and Alex Bregman ripped a two-run homer for Houston, who have lost five of their past seven. Starter Hunter Brown allowed three runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six solid innings.

Wenceel Perez had three hits and scored twice while Javier Baez drove in two key insurance runs for Detroit, who rattled off a four-run 10th inning to finish a come-from-behind win over hosts Boston.

Baez hit a two-run single that highlighted the go-ahead inning against Red Sox reliever Cam Booser (0-2), helping Detroit salvage a four-game series split. Andrew Chafin (1-1) recorded the last four outs to earn the win.

After Detroit climbed out of a 3-0 deficit with four straight runs between the fifth and seventh innings, Boston's Rafael Devers hit a game-tying solo shot off Alex Faedo in the eighth, clearing the Green Monster in left-centre field.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results