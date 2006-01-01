MLB roundup: Yanks' Alex Verdugo revisits Boston and homers in win

The Yankees became the first team in the majors to reach 50 wins this year

Alex Verdugo (28) went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs against his former team as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Friday.

The Yankees became the first team in the majors to reach 50 wins this year. Verdugo contributed to all three of the Yankees' multi-run innings. He hit a two-run homer in the first, added an RBI double in a two-run fifth and chipped in a run-scoring single in a three-run ninth.

Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jose Trevino homered and Luis Gil (9-1) pitched five innings of one-run ball for New York. Gil yielded four hits and four walks while striking out six.

The Red Sox were limited to five hits and went scoreless against four New York relievers. Enmanuel Valdez had the team's lone RBI. Boston's Brayan Bello (6-4) allowed five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and three walks and struck out five.

Check out the game summary here.

After a 71-minute rain delay, Alec Bohm hit a two-run double in the 11th inning and Philadelphia finished off host Baltimore in the series opener between teams with the second- and third-best records in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a home run and provided a go-ahead, two-out single in the 10th inning for the Phillies. Catcher Rafael Marchan, playing in just his second big-league game since 2021, homered in the fifth inning. Orion Kerkering (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing the tying run to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th.

Anthony Santander's solo blast for the Orioles tied the score with two outs in the eighth. The Orioles have lost on back-to-back days after a season-best six-game winning streak. Jacob Webb (1-4) took the loss.

Mitch Garver slugged a two-run homer and Luis Castillo worked six solid innings as Seattle edged visiting Texas to win for the fifth time in six games.

Castillo (6-7) gave up four hits and two runs while walking one and striking out seven. After permitting three hits and both runs in the first inning, he stifled Texas over the next five innings. Three Seattle relievers got the last nine outs, with Ryne Stanek pitching the ninth inning for his sixth save.

Andrew Heaney (2-8) lasted 4 2/3 innings for Texas, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Jose Urena supplied 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, but the Rangers weren't able to come up with an equalizing run. Wyatt Langford had two hits and drove in a run for Texas.

Chris Taylor hit his first home run of the season and Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning as Los Angeles rallied to beat visiting Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series.

Miguel Rojas also homer for the Dodgers, who rebounded after scoring three combined runs against the Texas Rangers in back-to-back home losses.

Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot for the Royals, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games. Maikel Garcia had two hits and a run for Kansas City, which also lost for the sixth time in its past eight road games.