MLB roundup: The Dodgers' four-homer inning sinks the Rangers

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez and Jason Heyward homered in a seven-run sixth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 15-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Will Smith added a three-run home run, Mookie Betts hit a three-run double and James Paxton (6-1) gave up one run over six innings as the Dodgers improved to 9-4 following a season-worst, five-game losing streak late last month.

Ezequiel Duran hit a home run as the Rangers lost for the fifth time in seven games. Texas starter Dane Dunning (4-5) gave up six runs over 3 2/3 innings, while Grant Anderson yielded all seven runs in the sixth inning while recording two outs.

The last time the Dodgers hit four home runs in an inning was on September 29, 2021.

Brandon Lowe crushed a walk-off, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied and broke a four-game losing streak with a win over the Cubs in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the Rays down 2-1 and Cubs closer Hector Neris (6-1) on the mound, Jose Caballero slashed a one-out single to knock in Richie Palacios, who led off the ninth with a double. On a 3-2 splitter from Neris, Lowe rocked his third homer for his fourth career walk-off hit and Rays' fifth this season.

Chris Devenski (2-1) tossed a perfect ninth for Tampa Bay.

Kyle Higashioka led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run as San Diego edged visiting Oakland.

Higashioka jumped on a hanging changeup from Scott Alexander (0-1) and lined it into the left field corner. Robert Suarez (3-0) retired all four batters he faced to pick up the win.

Tyler Soderstrom cracked a two-run homer off Enyel De Los Santos in the eighth inning, drawing the A's even at 3-3.

Aaron Judge, back from his first day off of the season, homered and knocked in three runs as the Yankees demolished hosts Kansas City.

After singling in a run in the first inning, Judge hit a two-run, 436-foot blast to centre, his 25th, for a 9-0 Yankees lead in the seventh. He is hitting .401 with 21 homers and 49 RBIs over his past 41 games.

Starter Marcus Stroman (6-2) threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits. Royals starter Brady Singer (4-3) was tagged for seven runs, six earned, on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Jorge Mateo smacked a three-run home run in his first action in nine days and five pitchers combined on a five-hitter as Baltimore returned from an eight-game road trip to defeat Atlanta.

Albert Suarez (3-0) worked 5 1/3 shutout innings to help the Orioles earn their fifth consecutive victory and their 15th win in their past 19 outings.

Atlanta starter Max Fried (6-3) lasted five-plus innings, and he was charged with four runs on six hits. His personal three-game winning streak ended.