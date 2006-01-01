MLB roundup: White Sox top Red Sox to bring an end to 14-game skid

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning

Luis Robert Jr., Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn homered and Garrett Crochet pitched six strong innings as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Friday to stop a 14-game losing streak.

The hosts snapped their franchise-worst, single-season skid behind an eight-hit attack, winning for the first time since a road shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays on May 21. Opponents outscored the White Sox 97-45 during the losing streak, with Boston delivering the most lopsided result in Thursday's series opener, 14-2.

Crochet (6-5) yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out 10. Jonathan Cannon pitched three innings of scoreless relief for his first career save.

Boston's Connor Wong had two hits. Cooper Criswell (3-3) gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking two-run double with one out in the 11th inning, Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two hits in seven outstanding innings and the visiting Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the opener of a highly anticipated three-game series.

With Shohei Ohtani placed on second base to start the inning, Freddie Freeman fell behind 0-2 before drawing a walk against Ian Hamilton to lead off the top of the 11th. After Will Smith flied out, Hernandez sliced an 0-2 slider past Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo and to the warning track in front of the Dodgers bullpen to score Ohtani and Freeman.

The Yankees saw their season-high eight-game winning streak stopped and lost for only the third time in their past 15 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a game-tying triple with one out in the ninth inning and then scored the winning run as Kansas City Royals claimed a victory against visiting Seattle.

MJ Melendez launched a three-run homer for the Royals, who trailed 8-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. Seattle's Ryan Bliss hit his first major league homer, capping a seven-run first inning.

Maikel Garcia grounded out to short to pull the Royals within a run in the ninth before Witt tripled into the left-field corner to tie the score. After two intentional walks, Nelson Velazquez's grounded to short, and the Mariners were unable to turn a double play.

Ryan Mountcastle and Jordan Westburg each belted a two-run homer to propel Baltimore past Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Anthony Santander launched a leadoff homer in the second inning and Ramon Urias added an RBI double as the Orioles snapped a two-game losing streak. Cole Irvin (6-2) picked up the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Jose Siri belted a solo homer and scored on a throwing error for the Rays, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt in the opener of a four-game series. Aaron Civale (2-5) fell to 0-4 in his past 10 outings.

Tobias Myers allowed just one hit in eight innings and visiting Milwaukee pounded Detroit in the opener of a three-game series.

Myers (2-2) walked three and struck out five to record his second career win in his seventh career start. The lone hit was Matt Vierling's leadoff single in the bottom of the first. In his major league debut, Milwaukee's James Meeker yielded one hit in the ninth to make it a combined two-hitter.

Detroit starter Reese Olson (1-7) was rocked for eight runs and 12 hits in four innings.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results