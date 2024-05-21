MLB roundup: Rafael Devers pushes HR streak to six as Red Sox top Rays

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Jose Caballero drops the ball as Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong slides safe into second base during the ninth inning

Rafael Devers set a Red Sox franchise record for consecutive games with a home run in Boston's series-opening 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

In the fourth inning, the third baseman wrote himself into the Red Sox record book with an opposite-field, two-run shot to left on a 97-mph four-seam fastball from Taj Bradley (1-2) for a 3-0 lead. It was his sixth straight game going deep, eclipsing the high mark most recently matched by Bobby Dalbec in 2020.

Boston starter Tanner Houck (4-5) used 94 pitches over seven innings to shut down the Rays. The right-hander allowed two hits, fanned five and issued one walk via a defensive alignment violation.

Yandy Diaz, Josh Lowe and Jose Caballero had singles as the Rays were blanked for the second time this season. Bradley fanned a season-high 10 batters without issuing a walk, but he surrendered five runs on six hits over seven innings.

Ty France hit a tiebreaking RBI single to cap a four-run ninth inning off Clay Holmes as Seattle rallied for a victory over hosts New York.

The Mariners stopped New York's seven-game winning streak by scoring four times off Holmes (1-1), who blew his second save in 15 chances and surrendered earned runs for the first time this season.

Eduard Bazardo (1-0) allowed an RBI single by Jon Berti that pushed the Yankees' lead to 4-1 in the eighth, but he earned the win as Seattle prevailed for the fifth time in its past eight games.

Josh Bell hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning as hosts Miami edged Milwaukee.

Miami's Otto Lopez blooped an RBI single into right with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Tanner Scott (4-4) came away with the win.

The Brewers' bullpen had to shoulder most of the load, as starter Joe Ross left after one inning because of a low back strain. The first five relievers out of the Milwaukee bullpen combined for seven scoreless innings. However, Trevor Megill blew a save in the ninth, and Mitch White (1-1) took the loss.

Danny Jansen went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and five RBIs, Daulton Varsho also had a two-run homer and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago.

Bo Bichette was 4-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI for the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios (5-3) allowed three runs and eight hits in six-plus innings.

Paul DeJong went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single for the White Sox, who have lost four straight. Nicky Lopez also went 3-for-4. Chicago right-hander Erick Fedde (4-1) allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings.

David Fry drove in two runs and scored the other as host Cleveland beat New York for its fourth straight victory.

Fry delivered a two-run single in the first inning and came home on rookie Kyle Manzardo's fourth-inning double, and Cleveland starter Ben Lively (3-2) allowed one run and struck out seven through 5 2/3 innings. He yielded a third-inning home run to Tomas Nido and five other hits but didn't walk a batter. Emmanuel Clase picked up his 14th save.

Tylor Megill (0-2) returned from a shoulder issue suffered in his season debut on March 31 to give New York five decent innings. Megill allowed three runs (two earned) to go with four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results