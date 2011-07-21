MLB roundup: Rockies erupt for 16 runs to hammer Pirates, Royals level series

The Rockies were in fine form against Pittsburgh

Hunter Goodman (24) homered twice and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Michael Toglia (25) hit a grand slam and also singled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-4 in Denver on Saturday night.

Goodman had four hits and five RBIs to overshadow Ryan McMahon becoming the first Colorado player to steal home since Dexter Fowler did so on July 21, 2011. McMahon, who also doubled twice, is the 16th player in Rockies franchise history to swipe home.

McMahon had a sizable lead at third when catcher Yasmani Grandal lobbed a throw to the mound in the fifth. McMahon broke for the plate on the throw and scored standing up as Pittsburgh starter Jared Jones caught the ball.

Nick Gonzales homered among his two hits and Andrew McCutchen went deep for the fifth straight game at Coors Field for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Jones (4-6) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Rockies starter Ty Blach gave up two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

MJ Melendez capped a 12-pitch at-bat with his first career grand slam and Seth Lugo tossed six strong innings as Kansas City beat host Los Angeles.

Lugo (10-2) reached double digits in wins for the first time in his nine-year career while yielding two runs on six hits. John Schreiber, Sam Long and Nick Anderson combined for three scoreless innings to help the Royals even the three-game series at a win apiece.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited the game after two innings due to triceps tightness. The right-hander threw 28 pitches and was replaced by Michael Grove to start the third inning. Blake Treinen (2-1) took the loss.

Riley Greene hit two home runs and recorded his first career four-hit game to pace a rousing display from Detroit, which bashed host Houston.

Greene went 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs and 10 total bases. Carson Kelly and Colt Keith also homered for the Tigers. Keith and Wenceel Perez, both rookies, each finished 4-for-6. Detroit recorded a season-high 19 hits, providing starter Jack Flaherty (4-4) with ample support.

Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (3-6), starting a day early after Justin Verlander was scratched with neck discomfort, allowed seven runs on five hits - including three homers - while recording only four outs.

Shota Imanaga recorded his eighth quality start of the season, Ian Happ blasted a three-run homer and host Chicago beat St. Louis.

Imanaga (7-1) went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He didn't issue a walk and struck out six as Chicago evened the three-game series with St. Louis at one win apiece.

After Imanaga worked out of a seventh-inning jam, Happ made St. Louis pay in the bottom of the frame, making it 5-1 with his seventh homer of the year. Happ went 2-for-3 despite entering Saturday with just one hit over his previous seven games (1-for-24). Nolan Arenado delivered St. Louis' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.