MLB roundup: Rockies erupt for 16 runs to hammer Pirates, Royals level series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Rockies erupt for 16 runs to hammer Pirates, Royals level series

MLB roundup: Rockies erupt for 16 runs to hammer Pirates, Royals level series

The Rockies were in fine form against Pittsburgh
The Rockies were in fine form against PittsburghReuters
Hunter Goodman (24) homered twice and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Michael Toglia (25) hit a grand slam and also singled and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-4 in Denver on Saturday night.

Goodman had four hits and five RBIs to overshadow Ryan McMahon becoming the first Colorado player to steal home since Dexter Fowler did so on July 21, 2011. McMahon, who also doubled twice, is the 16th player in Rockies franchise history to swipe home.

McMahon had a sizable lead at third when catcher Yasmani Grandal lobbed a throw to the mound in the fifth. McMahon broke for the plate on the throw and scored standing up as Pittsburgh starter Jared Jones caught the ball.

Nick Gonzales homered among his two hits and Andrew McCutchen went deep for the fifth straight game at Coors Field for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Jones (4-6) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Rockies starter Ty Blach gave up two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Royals 7, Dodgers 2

MJ Melendez capped a 12-pitch at-bat with his first career grand slam and Seth Lugo tossed six strong innings as Kansas City beat host Los Angeles.

Lugo (10-2) reached double digits in wins for the first time in his nine-year career while yielding two runs on six hits. John Schreiber, Sam Long and Nick Anderson combined for three scoreless innings to help the Royals even the three-game series at a win apiece.

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited the game after two innings due to triceps tightness. The right-hander threw 28 pitches and was replaced by Michael Grove to start the third inning. Blake Treinen (2-1) took the loss.

Tigers 13, Astros 5

Riley Greene hit two home runs and recorded his first career four-hit game to pace a rousing display from Detroit, which bashed host Houston.

Greene went 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs and 10 total bases. Carson Kelly and Colt Keith also homered for the Tigers. Keith and Wenceel Perez, both rookies, each finished 4-for-6. Detroit recorded a season-high 19 hits, providing starter Jack Flaherty (4-4) with ample support.

Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (3-6), starting a day early after Justin Verlander was scratched with neck discomfort, allowed seven runs on five hits - including three homers - while recording only four outs.

Cubs 5, Cardinals 1

Shota Imanaga recorded his eighth quality start of the season, Ian Happ blasted a three-run homer and host Chicago beat St. Louis.

Imanaga (7-1) went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He didn't issue a walk and struck out six as Chicago evened the three-game series with St. Louis at one win apiece.

After Imanaga worked out of a seventh-inning jam, Happ made St. Louis pay in the bottom of the frame, making it 5-1 with his seventh homer of the year. Happ went 2-for-3 despite entering Saturday with just one hit over his previous seven games (1-for-24). Nolan Arenado delivered St. Louis' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Catch up on all the other results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBColorado RockiesPittsburgh PiratesKansas City RoyalsLos Angeles DodgersDetroit TigersHouston AstrosChicago CubsSt.Louis CardinalsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes tames Tigers on his 22nd birthday
MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes beats Dodgers, Reds stun Rockies
MLB roundup: Aaron Nola blanks Mets in dominant wins for Phillies
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Yanks' Alex Verdugo revisits Boston and homers in win
MLB roundup: Yankees stunned by a late rally from the Royals
MLB roundup: Carlos Correa hits five as Twins trounce Rockies
MLB roundup: The Dodgers' four-homer inning sinks the Rangers
MLB roundup: Mariners overturn deficit to stun White Sox with walk-off slam
MLB roundup: Angels rally to beat Astros, Mets edge Phillies
MLB roundup: The Dodgers and Teoscar Hernandez top the Yankees again
MLB roundup: White Sox top Red Sox to bring an end to 14-game skid
MLB roundup: Red Sox send White Sox to record 14th straight loss
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Partey nears Saudi move
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
EURO 2024 Preview: Injury-hit Poland looking to make mark in tough group

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings