MLB roundup: Mariners overturn deficit to stun White Sox with walk-off slam

The Mariners produced an impressive turnaround to beat Chicago
The Mariners produced an impressive turnaround to beat ChicagoReuters
Cal Raleigh (27) hit a grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Monday night.

Dominic Canzone also went deep for the Mariners, who were blanked by White Sox starter Erick Fedde for the first seven innings. Luis Robert Jr. and Corey Julks homered for the White Sox, who dropped to 5-27 on the road.

Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek (4-1) gave up two singles but struck out the other three batters in the top of the ninth to earn the victory.

In the bottom of the inning, J.P. Crawford and Josh Rojas drew one-out walks off Jordan Leasure (0-2) before Julio Rodriguez lined a single to left to load the bases. Raleigh then hit a 2-0 fastball deep to right for his team-leading 12th homer of the season.

Check out the game summary here.

Yankees 4, Royals 2

Carlos Rodon threw seven solid innings, leading New York to a victory at Kansas City.

The game featured two key lineup changes for the Yankees: Juan Soto returned from a three-game absence caused by left forearm inflammation, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run as the designated hitter. Aaron Judge got his first day off of the season.

Rodon (9-2) allowed a run on five singles to win his seventh consecutive start. Michael Tonkin earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth. The Royals' Seth Lugo (9-2) yielded four runs in seven innings. Hunter Renfroe left in the fifth inning due to a fractured left big toe.

Giants 4, Astros 3 (10 innings)

Austin Slater lined a bases-loaded, one-out single to the fence in left field to cap a three-run 10th inning as San Francisco rallied to overcome visiting Houston.

RBI singles by Brett Wisely and Patrick Bailey got the Giants even with no outs, and Slater soon delivered the game-ending hit. Randy Rodriguez (2-1), who got the final out of the top of the 10th, earned the win.

Victor Caratini's sacrifice fly and Alex Bregman's RBI single gave the visitors a two-run lead in the top of the 10th. Rafael Montero (1-2) squandered the lead and took the loss.

Padres 6, Athletics 1

Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. each homered while Dylan Cease snapped a five-start winless streak as San Diego beat visiting Oakland.

Cease (6-5) allowed just one run while striking out eight in six innings. Jackson Merrill collected three of San Diego's 10 hits, while Cronenworth and Manny Machado each bagged two.

The Athletics' Joey Estes (2-2) permitted three runs over five innings. Tyler Soderstrom homered for Oakland.

Catch up on all the results here.

