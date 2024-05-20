MLB roundup: Padres rout Braves as Yu Darvish earns 200th pro win

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park

Yu Darvish pitched seven shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 25 innings, and earned his 200th professional victory on Sunday as the visiting San Diego Padres hammered the Atlanta Braves 9-1.

It was the 107th win in the major leagues for Darvish, who won 93 times in Japan. Hiroki Huroda (203) and Hideo Nomo (201) also won 200 games between the major leagues and Japan.

Darvish (4-1) allowed only two hits and one walk and struck out a season-high nine. He has not allowed a run since missing 12 games on the injured list with neck tightness. The Padres have won the first two games of the series and handed Atlanta their third consecutive loss.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-2), pitching on his 25th birthday, was knocked out after facing four batters in the fourth and failing to get an out. In three-plus innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Elder never recovered from a 41-pitch first inning and wound up throwing 93 pitches.

Jon Berti hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning and Aaron Judge followed with a two-run home run in the fifth as hosts New York extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a victory over Chicago.

The Yankees are on their longest winning streak since also winning seven in a row from September 18 to 25, 2022 and they are 13-2 in their past 15 games. Jose Trevino added a two-run single in the second as the Yankees erased an early two-run deficit. Former Chicago starter Carlos Rodon (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out six, walked two and won his third straight start.

Chicago starter Chris Flexen (2-4)was tagged for a season-high seven runs on eight hits in four-plus innings. He struck out four and walked one. Corey Julks homered and Zach Remillard hit an RBI triple in the second off Rodon.

Shohei Ohtani delivered a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and Los Angeles walked away with their third straight victory to conclude the four-game series over visiting Cincinnati.

Andy Pages hit a home run for Los Angeles, who now await a visit from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who knocked them out of last season's playoffs. In his Dodgers debut, Anthony Banda (1-0) held the Reds scoreless in the top of the 10th inning.

Los Angeles opened the bottom of the 10th with Jason Heyward on second base, and Ohtani ripped a one-out hit to right off Cincinnati's Alexis Diaz (1-3). It was Ohtani's first walk-off hit as a member of the Dodgers. Los Angeles native Hunter Greene had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings for the Reds in his homecoming, while giving up two runs on four hits.

Corbin Burnes struck out 11 batters and Gunnar Henderson smashed his majors-leading 15th home run as Baltimore defeated visiting Seattle.

Burnes (4-2) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while matching his season-high strikeout total that was set in the season opener on March 28. Ryan O'Hearn also homered for the Orioles, who won two of three games in the series and completed an eight-game homestand with a 5-3 record. Cedric Mullins knocked in two runs, while Colton Cowser added three hits and scored twice.

Seattle's Luis Urias drove in two runs on a pair of hits and Luke Raley posted three hits.

Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Alec Bohm homered and drove in five runs and Philadelphia beat visiting Washington to complete the three-game sweep.

Bryce Harper had three hits and drove in two runs for the Phillies, who have won six of seven. Nick Castellanos had three hits. Nola (6-2) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on two hits, both home runs.

Jesse Winker and Eddie Rosario homered for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and went 2-7 on their nine-game road trip. Washington starter Trevor Williams gave up three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

