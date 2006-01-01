MLB roundup: Luis Gil keeps rolling as Yanks best Twins, Cubs edge White Sox

Rookie Luis Gil (26) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings to win his seventh straight start and combined with three relievers on a two-hitter as the New York Yankees earned a 5-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

New York, which is riding a six-game winning streak, has won 10 of its past 12 games and 17 of its past 21. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton went deep and Aaron Judge had a two-run double for the Yankees.

A day after being named American League Rookie of the Month and AL Pitcher of the Month for May, Gil (8-1) allowed only a double by Christian Vazquez with one out in the third. The former Minnesota farmhand struck out six and walked three.

Royce Lewis returned from a right quad injury that he sustained in the season opener on March 28 and homered in the seventh for the Twins. Minnesota starter Bailey Ober (5-4) allowed three runs on three hits in five innings.

Ian Happ had three hits, including a two-run, go-ahead double in the bottom of the eighth, as the host Cubs rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the White Sox.

Happ went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, while Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom both homered for the Cubs.

Luis Robert Jr. homered and finished with two hits and two runs while Lenyn Sosa went 2-for-3 with a two-run shot for the White Sox, who have lost 12 in a row to match the third-longest losing streak in franchise history.

Frankie Montas took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Elly De La Cruz homered and Cincinnati beat Colorado in Denver.

Montas (3-4) struck out a season-high nine and walked two. He had his no-hitter broken up by Elias Diaz's leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh but retired the next three batters to wrap up his longest outing of the season for the Reds.

Diaz finished with two hits and Brendan Rodgers had an RBI double in the ninth for the Rockies, who have dropped four in a row.

Tyler Freeman's two-run, game-tying homer highlighted a five-run seventh inning and Cleveland rallied from a five-run deficit to down visiting Kansas City.

Cleveland trailed 5-3 in the seventh with Royals ace Seth Lugo still on the mound. Will Brennan opened the frame with a single and Freeman chased Lugo by golfing a breaking ball into the left-center-field stands to make it 5-5. Reliever Sam Long (0-1) went on to take the loss.

Cade Smith (3-0) got the win and Emmanuel Clase recorded his 19th save for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who have won 16 of their past 20 games. Bobby Witt Jr. had a pair of two-run shots for Kansas City.