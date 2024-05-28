MLB roundup: Rockies break Guardians' nine-game win streak, Orioles rip Red Sox

Charlie Blackmon (37) homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs and the Colorado Rockies used a six-run fourth inning to beat the red-hot Cleveland Guardians 8-6 in Denver on Monday.

Cleveland had its nine-game winning streak snapped, the team's longest run since it won an American League-record 22 games in a row from August 24 to September 14, 2017.

Colorado's original starter, Austin Gomber, was scratched Monday morning due to general arm soreness. Anthony Molina stepped in and was chased after 1 2/3 innings. Josh Rogers (1-0), who had his contract selected before the game, relieved Molina and allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. Jalen Beeks allowed a run in the ninth before notching his fifth save.

Jose Ramirez continued to swing a hot bat with two doubles and two RBIs for the Guardians. He has driven in 54 runs this season, tops in the majors. Tyler Freeman had three hits and Bo Naylor added two.

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and rookie Robert Gasser tossed six-plus scoreless innings to push Milwaukee past visiting Chicago, spoiling the return of Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

The game marked the first trip back to Milwaukee for Counsell, who jumped to the arch-rival Cubs after managing the Brewers for most of the past nine seasons. Counsell was roundly booed during pregame introductions.

After being held scoreless through seven innings by Cubs starter Justin Steele, the Brewers broke through for five runs in the eighth against the bullpen. Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3) took the loss.

Kyle Stowers drove in four runs and Cole Irvin pitched five shutout innings as Baltimore returned from a road trip to rip visiting Boston.

Adley Rutschman added two RBIs and Cedric Mullins rapped a two-run triple as part of the Orioles' big day on offense in the team's fifth consecutive victory.

The Red Sox trailed 11-0 before Romy Gonzalez knocked in three runs in the eighth inning with his first triple of the season.

George Springer, Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider all homered to back five shutout innings from Chris Bassitt to lift visiting Toronto over Chicago.

Nate Pearson, Erik Swanson, Zach Pop and Genesis Cabrera followed Bassitt, combining for four innings of one-run relief, as the Blue Jays stopped a three-game losing streak.

Chicago lost its sixth in a row and has dropped 10 of its past 11. Opponents have held the White Sox to two runs or fewer six times over that span.