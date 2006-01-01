MLB roundup: Surging Astros cool off Mets in 11th, Giants smash Dodgers

Houston Astros right fielder Trey Cabbage hits a two run double in the eleventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field

Trey Cabbage's two-run double capped a five-run 11th inning for the visiting Houston Astros, who moved over .500 for the first time this season with a 10-5 win over the New York Mets on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Matt Festa (0-1) intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to open the 11th before Yainer Diaz singled. Jake Meyers followed with a go-ahead RBI single before Joey Loperfido laced a two-run single down the third base line. Two outs later, Cabbage doubled to deep right-center field.

Tayler Scott (4-2), the sixth pitcher for the Astros, allowed an unearned run in two innings of relief and came away with the win. Brandon Nimmo finished with three hits, including a two-run, game-tying homer in the seventh, for the Mets.

The Astros went 17-8 in June, the best record in the majors, to improve to 42-41. The Mets, who were 16-8 in June, lost the final two games of the series to fall under .500 (40-41) at the midpoint of their season.

Matt Chapman homered, Spencer Bivens worked a season-best five innings and San Francisco completed a series win over visiting Los Angeles with a romp.

Making his first major league start, Bivens (2-1) took a shutout into the fifth inning before serving up a solo home run to Chris Taylor with one out. It was Taylor's second homer of 2024.

Dodgers starter James Paxton (7-2) was pulled after four innings, charged with nine runs on 12 hits. The Giants finished with 11 extra-base hits and 10 doubles, a San Francisco-era franchise record.

Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez each hit a tape-measure two-run homer in the fifth inning as Pittsburgh defeated host Atlanta to salvage the finale of their three-game series.

Bryan Reynolds went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts for the Pirates to end his 25-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this season. Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter (4-6) snapped a personal four-start losing streak with his first victory since May 24, allowing one run on two hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Sean Murphy doubled and totalled two hits, and Marcell Ozuna doubled, walked and scored a run for the Braves, who finished with just six hits.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run, his major-league-leading 31st blast of the season, Gerrit Cole struck out six in five innings and visiting New York defeated Toronto.

Trent Grisham and DJ LeMahieu added two RBIs each to help the Yankees gain a split in the four-game series. Cole (1-1) allowed one run, three hits and one walk. He hit two batters with pitches.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-7) allowed seven runs, seven hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit in the hand by a pitch in the third inning and stayed in the game until leaving for a pinch hitter in the eighth. He said X-rays on the hand were negative.

Taj Bradley kept rolling with his strong June pitching, Isaac Paredes finished a single shy of the cycle and Tampa Bay earned a fourth straight series win, beating Washington in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Bradley (3-4) struck out 11 and allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings while walking two over 99 pitches. Across his past five starts (29 innings), the 23-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 1.24 ERA, striking out 40 and allowing just 18 hits.

Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-8) surrendered four runs on eight hits in six innings. The left-hander fanned five, walked one and lost his fifth straight decision.

Other results:

Red Sox 4 Padres 1

Phillies 7 Marlins 6

Rockies 5 White Sox 4 (14 innings)

Cardinals 2 Reds 0

Royals 6 Guardians 2

Brewers 7 Cubs 1

Tigers 7 Angels 6

Diamondbacks 5 Athletics 1

Twins 5 Mariners 3

Rangers 11 Orioles 2