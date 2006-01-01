MLB roundup: Rockies win on 1st walk-off pitch clock violation

MLB roundup: Rockies win on 1st walk-off pitch clock violation

The Rockies celebrate
The Rockies celebrateReuters
Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth-inning, resulting in the first walk-off pitch clock violation in major league history as the Colorado Rockies defeated the visiting Washington Nationals 8-7 on Saturday night.

With the Rockies trailing 7-6, Hunter Goodman and Jake Cave opened the ninth with singles against Washington closer Kyle Finnegan (2-4). After failing to sacrifice, Brenton Doyle grounded a single to left, scoring Goodman with the tying run. Ezequiel Tovar single to right, loading the bases with no outs. With a 3-2 count on McMahon, Finnegan was called for a pitch-clock violation, resulting in ball four.

McMahon had three hits including a homer, and Goodman and Brendan Rodgers also went deep for Colorado.

Jalen Beeks (4-3) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Luis Garcia Jr. homered and CJ Abrams finished a triple short of the cycle, drove in two runs and scored twice for Washington.

See a summary of the game here

Yankees 8, Braves 3

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer to raise his major-league-leading total to 28 as host New York stopped a three-game losing streak by beating Atlanta.

Judge also boosted his league-leading RBI total to 70, while Trent Grisham homered, while Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera contributed RBI hits for the Yankees, who lost Giancarlo Stanton to left hamstring tightness. He will undergo imaging on Sunday.

Marcell Ozuna homered three batters into the game for the Braves, who saw their four-game winning streak stopped after opening the series with an 8-1 rout on Friday. Travis d'Arnaud added a two-run homer in the seventh.

Dodgers 7, Angels 2

Shohei Ohtani smacked a long homer against his former team for the second straight night to help propel the Dodgers to a victory over the visiting Angels.

Ohtani mashed a 459-foot homer to right centre one night after sending a ball 455 feet over the centre field fence. He has six homers in the past seven games and leads the National League with 23. Tyler Glasnow (8-5) struck out 10 in seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with no walks.

Zach Plesac (1-1) made his second start for the Angels and was charged with six runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Logan O'Hoppe went the opposite way with a homer to right centre with one out in the seventh for his 10th blast of the season.

Phillies 12, Diamondbacks 1

Nick Castellanos homered and drove in a season-high five runs, Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings and Philadelphia pummeled visiting Arizona to even the three-game series.

Bryce Harper went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kyle Schwarber doubled twice and scored three runs as Philadelphia bounced back from a 5-4 loss in the series opener Friday and notched its National League-leading 50th win.

Wheeler (9-4) limited the Diamondbacks to one run on two hits and struck out eight without walking a batter. He retired Arizona's first 12 batters before he hit Christian Walker with a pitch to lead off the fifth. Arizona starter Tommy Henry surrendered six runs on six over 3 2/3 innings.

Cardinals 9, Giants 4

Alec Burleson hit two homers and drove in five runs to propel St. Louis past visiting San Francisco.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 350th career homer, a two-run shot, and Brendan Donovan hit a solo homer as the Cardinals won for the seventh time in 10 games.

Michael Conforto drove in three runs and Matt Chapman scored twice for the Giants, who lost their fourth straight game.

Catch up on all the scores from the MLB overnight here.

