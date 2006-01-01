MLB roundup: Giants beat Dodgers after mourning Orlando Cepeda

Giants ended the Dodgers' four-game winning streak
Giants ended the Dodgers' four-game winning streakReuters
Brett Wisely (25) launched a two-run, walk-off home run with no outs in the ninth inning Friday night, giving the San Francisco Giants a 5-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series.

The game concluded after the Giants announced the death of franchise legend Orlando Cepeda at age 86. A moment in silence in memory of Cepeda was held before the sixth inning.

After the Dodgers tied the game on Jason Heyward's sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth off Camilo Doval (3-1), Los Angeles reliever Blake Treinen (2-2) walked Luis Matos before Wisely went deep.

Matos and Matt Chapman also homered for the Giants, who got seven innings of two-run ball from Logan Webb. San Francisco improved to 4-1 on its homestand. Andy Pages singled and tripled for the Dodgers, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Check out the game summary here.

Phillies 2, Marlins 0

Cristopher Sanchez threw his first career shutout to lift host Philadelphia past Miami.

Sanchez (6-3) allowed only three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in his first complete game in his four years in the majors, all with the Phillies.

Bryson Stott drove in both of the game's runs, on a fielder's-choice grounder and a sacrifice fly. Miami starter Kyle Tyler (0-1) gave up four hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings.

Rays 3, Nationals 1

Yandy Diaz broke the Tampa Bay franchise record for longest hitting streak, Jose Siri homered twice and the Rays beat Washington in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Diaz slashed a single to center in the third inning, giving him hits in 20 straight games to break Jason Bartlett's franchise record from 2009 and move his on-base streak to a career-high 29 games.

Jacob Young was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a run and a stolen base as the Nationals lost for the fourth straight time.

Yankees 16, Blue Jays 5

Juan Soto hit a three-run home run and Gleyber Torres added a two-run shot as visiting New York defeated Toronto.

Torres also had a sacrifice fly and Aaron Judge had three hits and two RBIs as the Yankees scored a season best in runs to end a four-game losing streak. Toronto's Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled and homered to extend his hit streak to 12 games and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo homer.

New York reliever Michael Tonkin (3-3) gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings. Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) allowed four runs in five-plus innings.

Catch up on all the results here.

