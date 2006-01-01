MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco flirts with no-hitter in win over Tigers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning

Ronel Blanco tossed seven no-hit innings and Jose Altuve clubbed a three-run home run as the Houston Astros claimed the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Blanco (7-2) continued his breakout campaign and flirted with a second no-hitter this season. He allowed two walks and recorded seven strikeouts when he no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1 and was equally dominant against the Tigers.

Blanco retired the first 14 batters he faced, eight by strikeout, before issuing a two-out walk to Gio Urshela in the fifth. Blanco then walked Akil Baddoo and Carson Kelly to load the bases before Zach McKinstry flied out to shallow center to end the threat.

Tigers rookie right fielder Wenceel Perez ended the combined no-hit bid when he dumped a two-out single to centre off Astros reliever Ryan Pressly in the eighth.

Houston closer Josh Hader surrendered an RBI double to pinch hitter Andy Ibanez in the ninth but preserved the win. Detroit starter Kenta Maeda (2-3) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings.

Jose Siri hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to lift visiting Tampa Bay to a win over Atlanta, allowing them to salvage one win in a three-game series.

Siri connected on his eighth home run of the season off Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias (0-1), who walked Randy Arozarena to start the inning. Pete Fairbanks worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless ninth and earn his 10th save. Jason Adam (3-1) was the winner.

Ben Rortvedt hit a grand slam to give the Rays a 6-2 edge before Atlanta rallied. The Braves tied the game in the eighth when Austin Riley hit a two-run shot.

Gunnar Henderson drilled a home run in the first inning, one of four homers for Baltimore on their way to defeating visiting Philadelphia in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Colton Cowser, Adley Rutschman and Jordan Westburg also homered in the first five innings, making it a rough game for Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (8-4).

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (8-2) gave the Orioles another strong outing, going six innings and surrendering two runs on seven hits. Philadelphia's Alec Bohm went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs, finishing the series with eight hits.

Mitchell Parker fired six strong innings as hosts Washington completed a three-game sweep of Miami.

Parker (5-3) scattered six hits, allowing one run and striking out four without walking anyone. Lane Thomas and Jacob Young hit solo home runs for the Nationals, who won for the eighth time in their past nine games and pulled within one victory of .500.

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (3-6) gave up two runs on five hits to go along with three walks and two strikeouts. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in the Marlins' only run on an infield single.

Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam, Ernie Clement belted a two-run home run and Toronto held on to defeat visiting Cleveland.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and a walk for the Blue Jays in the rubber match of the three-game series. Starter Jose Berrios (6-5) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings.

Daniel Schneemann had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Brayan Rocchio also had a two-run homer for the Guardians. Steven Kwan went 4-for-5 with four singles and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Ben Lively (6-3) was charged with four runs on six hits over four-plus innings.