MLB roundup: Rangers hit three HRs to outslug Tigers, Rays edge past Angels

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Rangers hit three HRs to outslug Tigers, Rays edge past Angels
MLB roundup: Rangers hit three HRs to outslug Tigers, Rays edge past Angels
Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers
Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers
Reuters
Jonah Heim (28) hit a two-run home run, Marcus Semien (33) and Adolis Garcia (31) delivered solo shots and the visiting Texas Rangers topped the Detroit Tigers 9-7 on Thursday.

Semien had three hits and scored twice for the Rangers, who won the series 3-1.

Texas starter Jack Leiter, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft, allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut. Jose Leclerc (1-2) picked up the win in relief, and Kirby Yates notched his second save.

Kerry Carpenter drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Riley Greene had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Detroit starter Kenta Maeda gave up six runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Shelby Miller (3-2) gave up an unearned run and took the loss.

Check out the game summary here.

Rays 2, Angels 1

Hot-hitting Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with a triple, Ryan Pepiot fired six strong innings and Tampa Bay managed a split of its four-game series against Los Angeles in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rosario produced his big hit in the first inning, tripling in a run and then scoring on a sacrifice fly. The offseason acquisition increased his hitting streak to 10 games and boosted his average to .339.

For the Angels, Mike Trout went 0-for-3 but stole two bases and scored. Miguel Sano singled, walked and had an RBI. Luis Rengifo had two hits.

Guardians 5, Red Sox 4

Andres Gimenez collected two hits and drove in two runs to help visiting Cleveland defeat Boston in the finale of a four-game series.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) held Boston to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase retired the side in order in the ninth to collect his fifth save as the Guardians won three games in the series.

Jarren Duran drove in two runs and scored twice for the Red Sox, who struck out 10 times. Cooper Criswell (0-1) surrendered four runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 0

Logan Webb allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings as host San Francisco beat Arizona in the opener of a four-game series.

Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores broke open a tight game with a two-run double in the eighth. 

The Diamondbacks finished with three hits, all singles, while taking their third loss in four games.

Marlins at Cubs, ppd.

Chicago's home game against Miami was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday.

Mentions
BaseballMLBSan Francisco GiantsArizona DiamondbacksChicago CubsMiami MarlinsCleveland GuardiansBoston Red SoxTampa Bay RaysLos Angeles AngelsTexas RangersDetroit TigersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run highlights win over Giants
MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes guides O's to crushing victory over Angels in season opener
MLB roundup: Nico Hoerner and Cubs run past D-backs in 11th
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Red Sox's Tanner Houck blanks Guardians to end team's losing streak
MLB roundup: Amed Rosario rallies Rays to claim win over Angels in 13
Los Angeles Dodgers great Carl Erskine dies at 97
MLB roundup: Braves stun Marlins with dramatic final strike victory
MLB roundup: Phillies enjoy walk-off win against Pirates
MLB roundup: Padres ruin Shohei Ohtani's milestone night, Mets snap Royals streak
Ohtani's interpreter released on bond after first court hearing
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter to make first court appearance
Most Read
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta
Complacency not to blame for end of Al Hilal's record winning run, says coach Jesus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings