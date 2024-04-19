MLB roundup: Rangers hit three HRs to outslug Tigers, Rays edge past Angels

Jonah Heim (28) hit a two-run home run, Marcus Semien (33) and Adolis Garcia (31) delivered solo shots and the visiting Texas Rangers topped the Detroit Tigers 9-7 on Thursday.

Semien had three hits and scored twice for the Rangers, who won the series 3-1.

Texas starter Jack Leiter, the No. 2 pick of the 2021 draft, allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut. Jose Leclerc (1-2) picked up the win in relief, and Kirby Yates notched his second save.

Kerry Carpenter drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Riley Greene had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Detroit starter Kenta Maeda gave up six runs (five earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Shelby Miller (3-2) gave up an unearned run and took the loss.

Hot-hitting Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with a triple, Ryan Pepiot fired six strong innings and Tampa Bay managed a split of its four-game series against Los Angeles in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Rosario produced his big hit in the first inning, tripling in a run and then scoring on a sacrifice fly. The offseason acquisition increased his hitting streak to 10 games and boosted his average to .339.

For the Angels, Mike Trout went 0-for-3 but stole two bases and scored. Miguel Sano singled, walked and had an RBI. Luis Rengifo had two hits.

Andres Gimenez collected two hits and drove in two runs to help visiting Cleveland defeat Boston in the finale of a four-game series.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) held Boston to two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase retired the side in order in the ninth to collect his fifth save as the Guardians won three games in the series.

Jarren Duran drove in two runs and scored twice for the Red Sox, who struck out 10 times. Cooper Criswell (0-1) surrendered four runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Logan Webb allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings as host San Francisco beat Arizona in the opener of a four-game series.

Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores broke open a tight game with a two-run double in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks finished with three hits, all singles, while taking their third loss in four games.

Marlins at Cubs, ppd.

Chicago's home game against Miami was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday.