MLB roundup: Nico Hoerner and Cubs run past D-backs in 11th

Nico Hoerner (26) scored the tying run with a mad dash from second base on a wild pitch in the ninth and delivered the tiebreaking single in the 11th as the Chicago Cubs notched a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Phoenix.

Michael Busch homered in his fifth consecutive game to tie the Cubs' franchise record, joining Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989), Sammy Sosa (1998) and Christopher Morel (2023). Hoerner and Garrett Cooper had two hits apiece as Chicago won its third consecutive game.

Jake McCarthy had an RBI single in the second that represented Arizona's lone hit through the first 7 1/3 innings. Corbin Carroll added a run-scoring single in the eighth for the Diamondbacks, who finished with three hits while losing for the second time in six games.

Keegan Thompson (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, while Bryce Jarvis (0-1) took the loss.

Seth Lugo threw seven shutout innings and Vinnie Pasquantino homered and doubled to lead visiting Kansas City past Chicago.

Lugo (3-0) scattered four singles, walked one and struck out four while lowering his ERA to 1.05. James McArthur pitched the ninth for his third save.

The loss was the 14th in 16 games for the White Sox, the worst start in the franchise's 124-year history. Nick Nastrini (0-1) took the defeat in his major league debut, allowing two runs over five innings.

Four Atlanta relievers combined for 4 1/3 shutout innings and the Braves produced a four-run ninth inning to seal a victory at Houston.

Aaron Bummer (1-1), Pierce Johnson, A.J. Minter allowed three hits and posted two strikeouts while recording 10 outs to preserve a one-run lead before the first five batters reached off Astros closer Josh Hader in the top of the ninth.

Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II each plated a run in the final frame before Jesse Chavez closed the win with a hitless inning. Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti (0-2) gave up two runs in four innings.

Will Brennan belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer to help visiting Cleveland earn a road victory over Boston.

Brennan batted for Tyler Freeman with two outs in the seventh inning and hit his first home run of the season. Tim Herrin (1-0) threw two hitless innings in relief of Guardians starter Xzavion Curry, who limited Boston to two hits in the first five frames.

Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino (0-1) gave up a single to Josh Naylor ahead of Brennan's homer and took the loss. Rafael Devers was back in the lineup after missing four games with a shoulder injury, and he collected one of Boston's three hits.