MLB roundup: Shea Langeliers' maiden three-homer game boosts Athletics

Shea Langeliers (26) hit three home runs, including a two-run blast in the top of the ninth inning that gave the Oakland A's their third consecutive victory, 4-3 over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

It was the first three-homer game of Langeliers' career and the first by an Oakland player since Jordan Diaz hit three at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2023.

Michael Kelly (1-0) picked up the win with a hitless inning of relief. Mason Miller earned his first career save with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Evan Carter with a 101 mph fastball to end the game.

Carter and Jonah Heim both homered, Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits and Josh Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Texas, which suffered its third straight loss. Jose Leclerc (0-2) was charged with the defeat.

Salvador Perez slashed a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning as Kansas City rallied past visiting Houston to claim a fifth straight win.

Bobby Witt Jr. drove in a run and scored one for the Royals. Perez had two hits. Cole Ragans allowed three runs on a career-high 10 hits over five innings.

Yordan Alvarez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for Houston, and Jeremy Pena had two hits. Cristian Javier gave up two earned runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Christopher Morel cracked a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning as visiting Chicago bounced back from a bullpen breakdown on Monday, beating San Diego.

After blowing an 8-0, sixth-inning lead in the series opener and losing 9-8, Chicago buttoned things down on the back end. Following 4 2/3 shutout innings from rookie Ben Brown in his first major league start, four Cubs relievers allowed a total of one hit -- a pinch-hit homer by Eguy Rosario in the sixth.

Drew Smyly (2-1) was credited with the win, though he allowed San Diego's only run in his 1 1/3-inning outing. Chicago captured its seventh victory in the past nine games.

Dominic Fletcher delivered a two-run, tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and Chicago ended a five-game losing streak by winning in Cleveland.

Steven Wilson (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning and Michael Kopech retired the final six batters for his second save as Chicago won for the second time in 11 games. Korey Lee and Andrew Vaughn each had two hits with an RBI for the White Sox.

The Guardians' five-game winning streak ended as starter Logan Allen was tagged for five first-inning runs and lasted four innings. Josh Naylor clubbed a two-run homer and Jose Ramirez had three hits with an RBI for Cleveland.