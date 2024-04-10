MLB roundup: Shea Langeliers' maiden three-homer game boosts Athletics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Shea Langeliers' maiden three-homer game boosts Athletics
MLB roundup: Shea Langeliers' maiden three-homer game boosts Athletics
Shea Langeliers' three-homer game was the first by an Oakland player since Jordan Diaz's in May 2023
Shea Langeliers' three-homer game was the first by an Oakland player since Jordan Diaz's in May 2023
Reuters
Shea Langeliers (26) hit three home runs, including a two-run blast in the top of the ninth inning that gave the Oakland A's their third consecutive victory, 4-3 over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

It was the first three-homer game of Langeliers' career and the first by an Oakland player since Jordan Diaz hit three at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2023.

Michael Kelly (1-0) picked up the win with a hitless inning of relief. Mason Miller earned his first career save with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Evan Carter with a 101 mph fastball to end the game.

Carter and Jonah Heim both homered, Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits and Josh Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Texas, which suffered its third straight loss. Jose Leclerc (0-2) was charged with the defeat.

Check out the game summary here.

Royals 4, Astros 3 (10 innings)

Salvador Perez slashed a game-ending single in the bottom of the 10th inning as Kansas City rallied past visiting Houston to claim a fifth straight win.

Bobby Witt Jr. drove in a run and scored one for the Royals. Perez had two hits. Cole Ragans allowed three runs on a career-high 10 hits over five innings.

Yordan Alvarez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for Houston, and Jeremy Pena had two hits. Cristian Javier gave up two earned runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Cubs 5, Padres 1

Christopher Morel cracked a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning as visiting Chicago bounced back from a bullpen breakdown on Monday, beating San Diego.

After blowing an 8-0, sixth-inning lead in the series opener and losing 9-8, Chicago buttoned things down on the back end. Following 4 2/3 shutout innings from rookie Ben Brown in his first major league start, four Cubs relievers allowed a total of one hit -- a pinch-hit homer by Eguy Rosario in the sixth.

Drew Smyly (2-1) was credited with the win, though he allowed San Diego's only run in his 1 1/3-inning outing. Chicago captured its seventh victory in the past nine games.

White Sox 7, Guardians 5

Dominic Fletcher delivered a two-run, tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and Chicago ended a five-game losing streak by winning in Cleveland.

Steven Wilson (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning and Michael Kopech retired the final six batters for his second save as Chicago won for the second time in 11 games. Korey Lee and Andrew Vaughn each had two hits with an RBI for the White Sox.

The Guardians' five-game winning streak ended as starter Logan Allen was tagged for five first-inning runs and lasted four innings. Josh Naylor clubbed a two-run homer and Jose Ramirez had three hits with an RBI for Cleveland.

Check out all the other results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBSan Diego PadresChicago CubsKansas City RoyalsHouston AstrosOakland AthleticsTexas RangersChicago White SoxCleveland GuardiansAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani's first Dodgers home run highlights win over Giants
MLB roundup: Bryce Harper blasts three home runs in Phillies' win
MLB roundup: Astros' Ronel Blanco no-hits Blue Jays, Orioles overcome Royals
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Padres rally from eight-run deficit to beat Cubs, Yankees cruise
MLB roundup: Marlins shake off shocking start to season by clobbering Cardinals
MLB roundup: Pirates outlast Orioles in 11th, Reds rally to beat Mets
NHL roundup: Connor McDavid nears milestone as Oilers trim Flames
MLB roundup: Giants get walk-off win in home opener against Padres
MLB roundup: Mets rally in 9th to beat Tigers and split doubleheader
Oakland Athletics to play in Sacramento ahead of move to Las Vegas
Most Read
Every head-to-head result between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic
How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings