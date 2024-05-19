MLB roundup: Miami Marlins score four in ninth to sink Mets in 10th

After scoring four runs in the ninth inning to tie the score, the host Miami Marlins defeated the New York Mets 10-9 on Otto Lopez's walk-off RBI single in the 10th on Saturday.

Trailing 9-5 entering the ninth against two-time All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, the Marlins got an RBI single from Jazz Chisholm Jr before Josh Bell sent a game-tying three-run homer to center. Lopez's game-winning single scored automatic runner Christian Bethancourt to tag Mets reliever Jorge Lopez (1-1) with the loss.

Winning pitcher Tanner Scott (3-4) pitched a perfect top of the 10th. Chisholm went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs. He had a solo homer and a pair of RBI singles, and Bell went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

The Mets, who changed their lineup after getting blanked 8-0 on Friday, got 15 hits, but it wasn't enough. The result for the New York lineup was four singles that drove in six runs in all. The Mets also had a pair of RBI doubles by JD Martinez and Starling Marte in the ninth to take a 9-5 lead.

Luis Gil struck out a career-high 14 batters, Juan Soto went 4-for-4 with two home runs and New York extended its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over visiting Chicago.

Gill (5-1) became the 11th pitcher in Yankees history to strike out at least 14 batters in a regular-season game. He left after allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings to win his fourth consecutive start.

The White Sox's Brad Keller (0-2) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits, including four home runs, over four-plus innings. Tommy Pham had a double among his two hits for Chicago, which fell for the fourth time in the past six games.

Christopher Morel hit a walk-off single to score Cody Bellinger from second base in the bottom of the ninth inning as Chicago beat visiting Pittsburgh.

Bellinger had two hits for Chicago, which had lost the first two games of the four-game series. Hector Neris (4-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win, while David Bednar (2-3) took the loss.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga yielded four hits over seven scoreless innings. He lowered his ERA to 0.84, which is the lowest in a pitcher's first nine career starts in major league history. Pirates starter Bailey Falter gave up three hits on 83 pitches over 7 2/3 shutout innings.

William Contreras capped a four-run fifth inning with a three-run home run that propelled visiting Milwaukee to an interleague victory over Houston.

Contreras extended his on-base streak to 25 games by prevailing in an epic 13-pitch confrontation with Astros veteran right-hander Justin Verlander (2-2). Contreras fouled off seven consecutive pitches -- including four successive four-seam fastballs -- before launching the 13th pitch of his at-bat 428 feet for a 4-1 Milwaukee lead.

Brewers starter Bryse Wilson and four relievers combined to cool off Houston, which had won six in a row. Jake Myers ripped a solo shot and Maurice Dubon had an RBI single for the Astros.

