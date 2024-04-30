Los Angeles Lakers reportedly set to part ways with coach Darvin Ham

Ham's Lakers suffered a 4-1 first-round loss to the Nuggets
Ham's Lakers suffered a 4-1 first-round loss to the Nuggets
Reports of an imminent divorce between the Los Angeles Lakers and Darvin Ham (50) multiplied on Tuesday in the aftermath of the season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Denver bounced the Lakers from the postseason with a 4-1 series victory and the second buzzer-beating win of the first-round matchup delivered from Jamal Murray on Monday night. The defending champion Nuggets also defeated the Lakers in the Western Conference finals last season.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Ham, previously an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, deserves to be coaching.

"I think Darvin Ham is a hell of a coach," Malone said. "That's not an easy job. I think Darvin does it with class. He's a good man, good coach, and I wish him all the best. Hopefully, he'll be around there for a long time because he deserves to be."

Ham has a 90-74 record in two seasons.

Turmoil between Ham and the Lakers' stars was first reported late last season and resurfaced in December 2023. Ham defended some of his decisions after a January 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and reminded the fan base the season is "a marathon."

Lakers fans chanted "Fire Darvin Ham" during Game 3 and All-Star Anthony Davis said the Lakers "don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor" for stretches of games.

"It's been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I'll tell you that. It's been a hell of a two years," Ham said Monday after the Game 5 loss.

