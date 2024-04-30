Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from NBA play-offs after Denver loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from NBA play-offs after Denver loss
Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from NBA play-offs after Denver loss
The Lakers are out of the play-offs
The Lakers are out of the play-offsAFP
LeBron James (39) and the Los Angeles Lakers crashed out of the NBA play-offs on Monday after defending champions Denver snatched a 108-106 victory to complete a 4-1 series triumph.

Jamal Murray scored 32 points, including a decisive go-ahead jump shot with four seconds remaining, to send Denver into a Western Conference semi-final against Minnesota.

The Lakers, bidding to become the first team in NBA playoff history to overturn a 3-0 series deficit, had looked poised to force a game six back in Los Angeles after a gutsy display saw them edge nine points clear in the third quarter.

But Denver showed their superb championship pedigree once again down the stretch and it was Murray who applied the coup de grace in a frantic finale, coolly running down the clock before draining the winning basket.

NBA icon James meanwhile finished with 30 points to lead the Lakers' scoring with 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Lakers defensive stalwart Anthony Davis, who appeared troubled by a shoulder injury for much of the game, had 17 points with 15 rebounds and four assists.

But the Lakers were ultimately undone by Denver's greater offensive potency and defensive strength.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic backed up Murray with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists, while Michael Porter Jr. had 26 points including five three-pointers.

The normally accurate Lakers were also left to rue nine missed free throws, including four in the fourth quarter, that proved costly.

"It's one of those games man, they're a hell of a team," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after the defeat.

"They're defending champs for a reason, I've been saying it the entire year, and the entire series, they know how to gut out wins, they've been there before.

"But I couldn't be prouder of our group. Our guys showed a lot of guts, a lot of character and resilience to continue to fight.

"But you know, the intangibles, they got us again. We missed some free throws and gave up some second-chance points late. It is what it is. You just got to learn from it and grow and come back better mentally, spiritually and physically."

Mentions
BasketballNBAJames LeBronLos Angeles LakersDenver NuggetsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NBA roundup: LeBron hits 40 in Lakers win, Mavs defeat Rockets
NBA roundup: LeBron James leads epic Lakers fightback to overcome Clippers
NBA roundup: Timberwolves sweep Suns out of play-offs as Knicks win
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Thunder seal Pelicans sweep to advance as Celtics on brink
Victor Wembanyama in France: NBA side Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Jalen Brunson's career-high powers Knicks past 76ers for 3-1 series lead
NBA roundup: James stars as Lakers stay alive with win over Nuggets
NBA roundup: Haliburton hits winner as Pacers hold off Bucks
NBA roundup: Nuggets push Lakers to brink of playoff elimination
Stephen Curry named the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler trolls Boston Celtics after Miami Heat's upset victory
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Tuchel stresses Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham as he demands special atmosphere
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day
Leicester clinch Championship title with victory against Preston

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings