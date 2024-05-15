Fans flood stands for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut in landmark moment for women's basketball

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. WNBA
  4. Fans flood stands for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut in landmark moment for women's basketball

Fans flood stands for Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut in landmark moment for women's basketball

Clark is the WNBA's superstar
Clark is the WNBA's superstar Reuters
The Caitlin Clark (22) era in the WNBA began to fanfare and a sold-out crowd on Tuesday, as fans piled into Mohegan Sun Arena to witness what they believe is a turning point for women's basketball.

Fans wove through buzzing casino games and lined up outside the gates more than two hours before Clark's regular season debut with the Indiana Fever on the road against the Connecticut Sun.

The league hopes it hit the jackpot with Clark, who broke the all-time collegiate scoring record in her final season at Iowa and became appointment viewing in households across the United States.

"It's so emotional. It's so awesome," said Candace Crabtree, a former college coach who travelled from Boston with her wife and eight-year-old daughter to see the game.

"It's just an amazing experience because as an athlete myself and coach, we didn't have the same type of exposure."

Ticket sales have surged across the WNBA on resale platforms, with Clark's celebrity helping to bring a bigger spotlight to the women's league, which has long trailed in popularity compared to its men's counterpart.

Veterans and fans said the change was apparent at Mohegan Sun Arena, which had not sold out a home opener since 2003.

Fans wearing Clark jerseys crowded into seats while framed pictures of the six-foot sharpshooter were up for bid at a silent auction alongside photos of New England sports heroes like Tom Brady and Larry Bird.

"The WNBA always gets knocked by people. We get it. We hear the jokes. But I think this is the door opening," said Raul Santana, a Sun season ticket holder for five years who works at the Mohegan Sun casino.

The ice-veined Clark showed no sign of nerves before tip-off, telling a throng of reporters she was simply excited to take the court.

"There's just a different buzz in the air," she said. "That's what women's basketball should be."

Clark overcame a slow start in her debut to put up 20 points but the Sun burned too bright, with Connecticut besting the Fever 92-71.

"You gotta learn from it and move on and be ready to go," said Clark, who had 20 points but 10 turnovers across the night. "As a team, collectively, we would have liked to play better and (have) shown a better product."

Mentions
BasketballWNBAClark CaitlinConnecticut Sun WIndiana Fever WAmerican Sports
Related Articles
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform women's game as WNBA season looms
No pressure says Caitlin Clark as fans follow her to WNBA
Caitlin Clark hailed as saviour in hero's welcome to Indianapolis Fever
Show more
Basketball
NBA roundup: Knicks rebound to crush Pacers, Nuggets continue to roll
NBA roundup: Celtics defeat Cavs, Thunder pull level with Mavs
NBA gives LeBron James' son Bronny medical clearance ahead of June draft
NBA roundup: Nuggets outgun Timberwolves, Pacers thrash Knicks
NBA roundup: Star duos lead Celtics and Mavericks to playoff wins
Nuggets and Pacers claw back with wins in NBA conference semi-finals
Toronto reportedly awarded WNBA franchise for 2026 season
NBA roundup: Cavaliers shock Celtics, Mavericks silence Thunder
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings